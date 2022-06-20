ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids hit the water for Cayucos Beach Junior Lifeguards program

By Katherine Worsham
 2 days ago
The first session of the Cayucos Beach Junior Lifeguards program kicked off on Monday.

During the three-week program, kids learn about the responsibilities of first responders, rescue techniques, teamwork and leadership skills, and ocean ecology.

It's open to kids between the ages of 10 and 16.

"It's a really cool program," said Chloe Phillips, Cayucos Beach Head Lifeguard. "All the kids get to come here, learn about the water, the ocean environment. We get to have them jump off the pier, swim around the pier and go to all different beaches in our county, so it's a pretty cool program."

"It felt scary at first to jump off the pier but it was really fun at the end," said program participant Coral Cornel.

Hayden Davis and Rylie Conway both participated in Junior Lifeguards when they were kids and are now lifeguards themselves.

"I've been doing this program for a really long time now so I love seeing a bunch of new faces and getting to know many people and I've met all my friends here," Conway said.

"I think it's like a really great program for our community because it teaches all of these young kids about ocean safety," Davis added.

There are about 50 kids in each of the two sessions this summer.

San Luis Obispo County Parks also offers a Discover Junior Lifeguard program for kids between the ages of 7 and 9. The one-week course gives children a look at what the Junior Lifeguards program is all about.

Both programs are full for 2022. Click here for more information.

