Board of Regents places freeze on community college tuitions

 2 days ago

The Tennessee Board of Regents voted to freeze tuition at all Tennessee community colleges during its June 16 meeting, including Walters State.

“Our students and their families are facing many financial challenges this year,” Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State, said. “By keeping tuition at its current rate in this period of inflation, our students will be able to make decisions for the coming year knowing that tuition rates will not increase.”

Walters State remains committed to keeping college affordable for students in its

10-county services area, Miksa said. TBR estimates that the cost of a attending community college is less than half the estimated $10,000 cost at public four-year universities.

Programs like Tennessee Promise, Tennessee Reconnect and the Tennessee Hope

Scholarship make it possible for many students to attend Walters State tuition-free. Most students graduate without any student debt.

Walters State offers over 150 programs. Some programs prepare students to transfer to a four-year university and complete a bachelor’s degree. Other programs enable students to begin a career in an in-demand field immediately following completion of a two-year degree or technical certificate.

Registration is now underway for fall semester. Classes are offered at four convenient campuses located in Morristown, Greeneville, Sevierville and Tazewell and at the Walters State Center in Newport. Dual Enrollment classes are offered at area high schools. Classes are also offered in a variety of formats ranging from traditional classrooms to online classes.

Prospective students or students needing readmission can apply for admission at www.ws.edu/admissions/. For more information, call 423-585-2685 or email senatorscentral@ws.edu.

Students returning from spring semester should contact their academic advisor or the Student Success Advising Center at student.success@ws.edu or 423-318-2337 to schedule an advising appointment.

Fall semester begins Aug. 22.

College, Community Colleges, Tuitions, Education, Tennessee Reconnect
