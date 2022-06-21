Queen of Terre Haute General Manager named

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We now know who will be managing the upcoming Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort.

During an exclusive interview with WTWO/WAWV’s Nicole Krasean, Churchill Downs officials announced that Mike Rich will be the general manager of the coming Casino.

“I’m very excited to be employee number one,” said Rich. “It’s an opportunity for me to be close to home.”

Rich has worked for more than 20 years in the casino industry and has experience at the general manager level. Rich graduated from IU in 1995.

The casino is set to hold the official groundbreaking Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.

Churchill Downs has provided the following renderings of the future casino resort and its planned amenities

Images courtesy Churchill Downs

