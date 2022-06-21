ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Queen of Terre Haute General Manager named

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We now know who will be managing the upcoming Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort.

During an exclusive interview with WTWO/WAWV’s Nicole Krasean, Churchill Downs officials announced that Mike Rich will be the general manager of the coming Casino.

“I’m very excited to be employee number one,” said Rich. “It’s an opportunity for me to be close to home.”

Watch the full discussion with new General Manager Mike Rich

Rich has worked for more than 20 years in the casino industry and has experience at the general manager level. Rich graduated from IU in 1995.

The casino is set to hold the official groundbreaking Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.

Churchill Downs has provided the following renderings of the future casino resort and its planned amenities

    Exterior 1
    Exterior 2
  • Exterior 3
    Crossroads Sports Bar
    VIP Lounge
    Outdoor Gaming
    Four Cornered Steakhouse
    Casual Dining
    Coffee Shop
    Hotel Lobby
    Lobby Bar
    Special Event Room
    Guestroom 1
    Hotel Suite
    Hotel Suite
    Hotel Bathroom
    Chairman Suite
    Chairman Suite
    Chairman Bathroom
    Chairman Bedroom

Images courtesy Churchill Downs

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WTWO/WAWV

Catholic Charities prepares for fifth annual rubber duck regatta

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Several years ago, Jennifer Buell contacted one of Catholic Charities sister organizations for an idea on how to involve the community in a fundraiser. “We spent some time, chatted with our friends over at the Freestore Foodbank [in Cincinnati,] and decided, ‘yeah we can do something similar in Terre Haute.’ We […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fire at International Paper in Cayuga

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The cause of a fire Tuesday afternoon at the Newport Containerboard Mill in Vermillion County is under investigation. That facility is operated by International Paper. A spokesperson for the company said all team members were safely evacuated and there were no injuries. The facility is located just east of SR-63 south […]
CAYUGA, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One of world’s longest train trestles found locally

Greene County, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) – In rural Greene County, you’ll find a bridge that’s said to be one of the longest of its type in the world. The “Tulip Trestle” or “Viaduct” was built in 1906 north of Broomfield. Trains still cross it today. The steel structure is 157 feet high and roughly 2300 feet […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Greene Co. asked to be on the lookout for gas thieves

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As if gas prices weren’t enough to stress about, now there’s a new concern for drivers in one Wabash Valley county, gas thieves. Across Greene County, there have been an increased number of gas siphoning incidents. Last week, the Bloomfield Police Department announced they had received reports of fuel being […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Vincennes PD Announces Awards & Promotions

Last Wednesday, the Vincennes Police Department Merit Board held its monthly meeting at City Hall. During the meeting, several officers with VPD were promoted and four other officers received various awards. The VPD Merit Board awarded Rookie Officer Dustin Williams with a Life-Saving award. Officer Williams responded to a cardiac...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

THFD starts water rescue team

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Wednesday marked a major milestone for the Terre Haute Fire Department as they welcome a new service to the community. Crews took to the Wabash River at Fairbanks Park to unveil the new Swift Water Rescue Team. Over the last couple of years, nearly 62 first responders have completed several […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Lily Jones Named Miss Daviess County

The Daviess County Fair kicked off last night with the annual parade and queen contest. Lily Jones was named Miss Daviess County. She will receive a $500 scholarship and go on to compete at the state level. 1st Runner Up was Gretchen Kasier, and 2nd Runner Up was Gracie Madison.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

