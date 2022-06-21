ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arabi thrift shop celebrates Juneteenth, supports former inmates

NEW ORLEANS — Maryam Henderson-Uloho reflected on Juneteenth inside her Arabi thrift store. "This is a phenomenal day for me because for me this is a day that technically slaves were set free, but just as recent as April the 9th, 2022, I was a slave,” Henderson-Uloho said, “And the reason...

Culture Aid NOLA to provide 2,000 Hurricane Kits for New Orleans Families on July 16

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Culture Aid NOLA (CAN), the no-barrier food bank of New Orleans, will provide 2,000 local families with disaster preparedness supplies on July 16 at Tad Gormley Stadium in City Park. Kits including canned water, shelf-stable foods, 5 gallon buckets, baby wipes, trash bags, children’s activity books, and other essential supplies will be available at July Supply. The giveaway will serve both walk-up and drive up guests, and will feature brass bands and DJ’s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Former Postal Employee Charged With Embezzling The Mail

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that PATRICK EZELL WILSON, age 51, of Bogalusa, Louisiana was charged on June 21, 2022 with embezzling the mail in a bill of information filed today in the Eastern District of Louisiana. According to documents filed in federal court, PATRICK...
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL

Raceland community rallies around family of deceased Everette Jackson

NEW ORLEANS — As candles were lit, the memory of Everette Jackson grew brighter in Raceland Wednesday night. Red and white balloons even filled the sky, remembering the 21-year-old homegrown athlete and an instant friend to many. “He made friends with any and everybody, everywhere he went. He wasn’t...
RACELAND, LA
NOLA.com

Women arrested in George Washington Carver graduation fight, Sheriff's Office says

Two women accused of brawling at George Washington Carver High School's graduation were arrested Tuesday, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. Sjanitta Egana, 38, and Jaci Egana, 18, were booked with disturbing the peace, in a fight that led to a melee outside the Xavier University Convocation Center on May 20. A video that circulated on social media showed attendees shoving, punching, kicking and striking one another with chairs while police officers moved through the crowd.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Bob Dean arrested after deadly nursing home evacuation for Ida

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — NOTE: The video report above is from approximately three weeks after Hurricane Ida. The man who owned a series of nursing homes that were evacuated to a warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish as Hurricane Ida approached and where several residents died has been arrested on multiple charges, the Louisiana Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wgno.com

Chalmette man adds to extensive criminal history with recent arrest

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) – A Chalmette man has been booked into a St. Bernard Parish Jail after he reported assaulted a woman. Deputies said on Tuesday just after 2 p.m., the Field Operations Bureau Patrol Division were called for service on a report of an intruder in the 2500 block of Delille Street in Chalmette.
CHALMETTE, LA
ambushmag.com

City of New Orleans will recognize the 32 victims of the Up Stairs Lounge arson

After 49 years, the City of New Orleans is finally recognizing the 32 victims of the Up Stairs Lounge arson. On Thursday, June 23, the City Council will hear a presentation about the fire and pass a resolution acknowledging and honoring the victims. If your schedule allows, please be at the City Council chamber on Thursday at 10:00am. In 1973, the tragedy was ignored by officials and ridiculed by the media. Those who died that night could have never imagined how far we’ve come. A strong turnout from the community on Thursday will not only show our gratitude, but also demonstrate our determination to never go back to those dark days. The actual anniversary, which is Friday, will be marked by a ceremony at the site of the fire at 7:00pm hosted by the Crescent City Leathermen.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Places to go if you need to cool off in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS — So many people are looking for relief from the heat. If you are out and about and need somewhere to cool off in Orleans Parish, the city says they do not have any specifically designated cooling centers at this time. Residents can seek shelter during the daytime at the following locations:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
