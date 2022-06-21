ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Sacramento Waterfront sign to light up for first time

By Jeremiah Martinez
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After over two years in development, a custom-designed Old Sacramento Waterfront sign will light up for the first time on Wednesday night.

The sign is slated to be placed 20 feet above the California State Railroad Museum and is supposed to be visible from Interstate 5, according to a press release.

The sign is also supposed to be visible for visitors who are approaching downtown Sacramento and Old Sacramento from the north and will be visible each night.

Project leaders will flip the switch soon after sunset on Wednesday, which will be at approximately 8:15 p.m.

The project is designed by Pacific Neon Company, which is based in Sacramento, and it was made possible through the Downtown Sacramento Foundation.

In January, the Sacramento City Council approved millions of dollars to improve the Old Sacramento and downtown areas.

City officials approved $112 million from the American Relief Plan with $7.4 million that will go toward safety such as lighting, hiring two evening security guards and keeping the area clean.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

