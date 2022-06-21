Bachelor star Brittany Hockley 'thought she was dying' after being struck down with Covid-19 and the 'super flu' at the same time

Brittany Hockley is recovering after being struck down with Covid-19 and the 'super flu' at the same time.

The Bachelor star-turned-influencer, 34, revealed on Instagram on Sunday she had just returned home after a short stay in hospital.

She admitted it felt like she was 'dying' when she was first admitted for treatment.

'My whole body was shutting down, I couldn't breathe properly, I thought I was going to pass out,' Brittany said.

The podcast host said the onset of symptoms was sudden, hitting her 'like a bus'.

'I wake up and my sheets are soaked [from sweat]. I just couldn't move [out of bed] from the fevers. Every part of my body is in agony,' Brittany said.

Her symptoms included vomiting, dizziness, headaches and night sweats.

Brittany, 34, shared this 'thank you' note on Instagram after revealing her health struggle

Brittany is now back home and eating once more.

Sharing her dramatic experience with her 200,000 followers, the reality star said the last five days had been 'very emotional'.

'It's been a battle. It's been the worst week of my life for sure... I've never felt worse,' she said.

Brittany also shared a thank-you note for her friends and followers on Instagram.

'I can barely keep my eyes open so won't be able to get back to you, sorry,' she said.

'Today was worse than yesterday when I went to hospital. I can only hope this is the peak and I start to improve from here. I feel like it can't get worse.'

She added that she hopes to be back 'in action soon'.

It comes after Brittany took to Instagram last Thursday to share a photo of herself wearing a patient identification band around her wrist.

In the image, captioned 'that escalated quickly', Brittany could be seen lying down on a hospital bed wearing a face mask.

Brittany also shared a short video featuring a close-up of her face, and revealed one of the downsides of being famous.

'When you're on your deathbed, but the doctor says, "Hey, I love your podcast,"' she said.

'I think that's supposed to make me feel better, but honestly just give me morphine.'