ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Nobody had a better time at the Warriors’ championship parade than Klay Thompson

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUti4_0gGmLMsQ00

The Warriors held their championship parade Monday in San Francisco, celebrating the team’s fourth title in eight years. Monday’s well-deserved victory lap through the Sourdough City didn’t disappoint with drunken shenanigans galore, most of them courtesy of Klay Thompson, who, it would seem, hasn’t had a sip of water since the Warriors’ locker-room celebration in Boston four days ago. Thompson may not have shot the ball well against Boston (36.9 field-goal percentage), but that hasn’t stopped the 32-year-old from tasting the fruits and letting the juices drip down his chin like George Costanza after getting a handsome severance package from the Yankees. Welcome one, welcome all, to the Summer of Klay.

If you’re wondering why Thompson showed up in a captain’s hat instead of the standard-issue championship caps distributed Thursday night, it’s because he lost it on his morning boat ride.

That set the tone for a chaotic day with plenty more mishaps to come. Oh, nothing to see here. Just Thompson dropping one of his three championship rings (he’ll have a fourth soon enough), losing the treasured keepsake in a sea of confetti.

Running on fumes from a weekend of hard partying (he apologized for yawning during an interview on 95.7 The Game), Thompson must have caught a second wind, barreling into an unsuspecting fan along the parade route. Fortunately, no one got hurt.

Thompson was a hot mess, but at least he didn’t hurl the Lombardi Trophy off a boat like Tom Brady did at last year’s Super Bowl parade in Tampa, or swing it like a baseball bat a la Rob Gronkowski (never forget Matthew Stafford watching a photographer break her neck after taking a brutal spill at the Rams' parade in February). It’s been a long road back for Thompson, who made his triumphant return in January after missing nearly three seasons due to injury. Despite losing a step defensively, the Splash Brother was still a valuable contributor throughout the Warriors’ postseason run, averaging 19 points per game while shooting a respectable 38.5 percent from three-point range.

Thompson may have been the life of the party, but others were just as boisterous, including Draymond Green, who will probably be hearing from the FCC after dropping multiple F-bombs on live television.

The Warriors’ parade should have been sponsored by Excedrin for the headache players and probably a good portion of the fan base will have tomorrow morning. But as Steph Curry expressed in his post-game interview with Lisa Salters, “you never know when you’ll be back here,” making Monday’s festivities well worth the hangover.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Ayesha Curry's Outfit Goes Viral At Warriors Parade

Over the last eight years, Steph and Ayesha Curry have made celebrating NBA championships in June a frequent habit. The couple were at the Golden State Warriors' fourth championship parade since 2015, commemorating the team's victory over the Boston Celtics and Steph's performance as NBA Finals MVP. Ayesha was quite...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Steve Kerr's Parade T-Shirt

Steve Kerr stole a line out of Stephen Curry's playbook at the Warriors' championship parade this Monday. In each of the Warriors' playoff series this season, Curry displayed the "night, night" gesture to opposing fans when he felt the series was wrapped up. He even did it in Boston when...
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Jordan Poole Opens Up On His Relationship With Klay Thompson: "For Him To Embrace Me At Such A Young Age And Take Me Under His Wing... I'm Glad To Be A Part Of That."

Jordan Poole has made it to the top of the mountain in many ways, he is an NBA champion and was a significant contributor in terms of making it happen for the Golden State Warriors. His elite ability to shoot the ball and score when the Warriors need has earned him a lot of praise throughout the season, with many going as far as to nickname him 'Kid Splash'.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Grinds On Steph During Warriors Celebration

Steph Curry won his first-career NBA Finals MVP last week as his Golden State Warriors knocked off the Boston Celtics in six games to claim the NBA title. This was the team's fourth title in just eight seasons, and consequently, it was also Curry's fourth title as an individual. Curry's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry aborts on woman’s kiss attempt at Warriors parade that would have sent Ayesha ballistic

Stephen Curry is the most beloved man in San Francisco right now. But the Golden State Warriors point guard probably had at least one fan beyond infatuated – she wanted to get close to Steph, literally. One woman who was able to get near Steph Curry during the Warriors parade tried to lay one on […] The post Stephen Curry aborts on woman’s kiss attempt at Warriors parade that would have sent Ayesha ballistic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Lisa Salters
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Draymond Green
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
fadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson Emotionally Embraced Warriors Doctor After Winning 2022 Championship Despite Severe Injuries In Previous Years

The journey of Klay Thompson back to the top of the basketball world is one that is awe-inspiring. In the 2019 NBA Finals, Thompson ended up tearing his ACL after Kevin Durant tore his Achilles in the same series. The Warriors lost the title to the Toronto Raptors as Thompson prepared to spend a season out recovering from the injury.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#The Warriors#Yankees
fadeawayworld.net

Andre Iguodala Shows What A Great Friend He Is After Getting Game Ball From The Celtics To Give To Finals MVP Stephen Curry: “I’m Doing Whatever It Takes To Protect His Legacy"

Andre Iguodala is the embodiment of a veteran leader on the Golden State Warriors. He was the first player the Warriors signed in 2014 with the intention to push for a championship. He has been a mentor to the Warriors trio of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Stephen Curry since he joined the team.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Golden State Warriors Franchise Awards: Stephen Curry Is The True Warriors' GOAT

In the last eight years, the Golden State Warriors have created a dynasty. When you look back on NBA history, some of the most iconic dynasties in the Celtics, Lakers, and Bulls stand out. In the modern era, the Warriors have added themselves to that elite group. From Wilt Chamberlain to Stephen Curry, the Warriors have some of the best players in the history of the NBA.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
fadeawayworld.net

Kyle Kuzma And Alex Caruso Are Upset After Watching The Warriors Trophy Parade: "We Didn't Even Have One Wth!"

The Golden State Warriors were having the time of their lives during the trophy parade for their 2022 NBA championship, as they should have. After two very disappointing campaigns, the Warriors reminded the NBA world just why they have been the most decorated team in the league over the last decade and that they're not going away just yet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Warriors should offer Iguodala 'player emeritus' status

SAN FRANCISCO – On the subject of Andre Iguodala’s future, Warriors coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers responded properly Wednesday, making no declarations and leaving it up to Andre to express his desires. Both would welcome him back because they realize how much Iguodala meant to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Another notable Nets player could be on way out?

The great exodus out of Brooklyn may be continuing. Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported this week that the Nets are considered unlikely to match a midlevel offer for center Nic Claxton this offseason. Claxton is set to be a restricted free agent. The 23-year-old Claxton would be a...
BROOKLYN, NY
Audacy

Audacy

60K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy