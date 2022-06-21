Washington teen blows off his hand playing with fireworks, authorities say

KING COUNTY, Wash. - An injured hiker was airlifted from Mount Washington by search and rescue crews over the weekend. The Search and Rescue (SAR) Team at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island received a call to rescue an injured hiker in the Cascades around 7:50 p.m. According to officials, the hiker had a leg injury that made it impossible to hike back down, and they were accompanied by another hiker who was okay.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO