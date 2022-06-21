ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Way, WA

Washington teen blows off his hand playing with fireworks, authorities say

By FOX 13 News Staff
q13fox.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFEDERAL WAY, Wash. - A 14-year-old blew off his left hand and injured his right hand...

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 77

Trublue
2d ago

It's really hard to have any empathy for these people that purchase illegal fireworks. Sorry. Follow the laws like the rest of us and go to the public show.

Reply(7)
14
Alisa Ramm' Carlson
2d ago

You all have the rudest comments I’ve ever seen. If you’re a mom of teenage boys you understand boys love playing with fire and something that explodes is even more exciting for a young boy.

Reply(6)
7
Brad Anderson
2d ago

who is to blame?, the child or the parents that should have taught him the common sense of fireworks before it got to this.

Reply
5
 

