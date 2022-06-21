ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Police continue looking for person who hit soldier, fled scene

By Luis Barrio
 2 days ago

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – El Paso Police (EPPD) have shared photos of the vehicle driven by the person suspected of killing and fleeing the scene after hitting a Fort Bliss active duty solider on Sunday, June 12.

The female solider sustained serious injuries, was taken to the hospital at the time, and died days later, says EPPD.

Investigators found evidence that the suspected vehicle is a dark-colored, GMC Sierra pickup truck. The truck will have front-end damage from this crash.

Investigators say they know that someone in the El Paso community knows who this driver is.

On Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 12:35 A.M., 20-year old Alyssa Rae Clinger crossed the 1500 block of Lee Trevino. She was walking from the west curb to the east curb, when a truck going south struck her.

The driver did not stop and fled the scene southbound on Lee Trevino.

Clinger was critically injured in the crash and died days later. Clinger was an active duty soldier at Fort Bliss. Investigators found evidence that the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored, GMC Sierra pickup truck. The truck will have front-end damage from this crash. Investigators know that someone in our community knows who this driver is.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver involved in the death of this active duty solider should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org . You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

