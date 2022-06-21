ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
42nd Cain Park Yiddish Concert Features Trio Founded by Cleveland Heights Native

By Anastasia Pantsios
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Yiddish concert at Cleveland Height’s Cain Park returns for its 42nd year, after a two-year break due to the pandemic. The concert has featured many local musicians along with...

Ever Green Makes a Whistle Stop at West Park Station

Sun 6/12 4-7PM We are blessed to have a plethora of Irish music and musicians in the Cleveland area. But if you think all Irish musicians are created equal, you haven’t heard Ever Green. Check out their album Lads From The Land wherever you stream your music. And view the video above for a classic pandemic porch concert.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Going Out

If you’re gonna go out, this is the week for it. Holy cow. Look at all the cool things going on this week. Ingenuity Cleveland Ingeneer Jacci Hammer has put together Fashion Rocks at the Beachland. Enjoy music, art, fun & food at the Edgewater NeighborFest. And let’s not forget the return of Tri-C JazzFest.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Greater Cleveland Bakeries You Should Check Out

Are you looking for a great bakery in the Cleveland area? If so, you should consider visiting these Greater Cleveland bakeries. If you're looking for a great croissant, head to this bakery in Lakewood. Their croissants are flaky, buttery goodness. You can't go wrong with a classic butter croissant. They also have croissants filled with apricot jam, chocolate, raspberry jam, or spinach and feta. Customers also love their ciabatta and scones.
CLEVELAND, OH
Verb Ballets Makes Its Annual Cain Park Appearance

Part of Cain Park’s summer season every year is its presentation of concerts by some of the area’s best-loved dance ensembles. Cleveland contemporary dance company Verb Ballets, for instance, has appeared there every year for the past 15 years, showcasing what they’ve been working on. This year, that’s their new work Anti/gone, which the company commissioned from choreographer Tommie-Waheed Evans, their third work by him. It offers a contemporary take on the classic Greek tragedy of Antigone, with an original score by Greg Smith and costumes by designer Philista Marie Mills.
CLEVELAND, OH
Rock Music & Fashion Meet in Runway Fashion Show at the Beachland

From Elvis to the Beatles to the Rolling Stones to David Bowie to Madonna, rock stars influenced how their fans dressed, setting styles for their youthful base. The gowns and matching suits of the Motown artists spoke of their upward aspirations. Queen, Stevie Nicks, Cyndi Lauper, Blondie, the Clash — all are known for both their music and their look.
CLEVELAND, OH
10 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: June 24-26

Test your mettle as a Pokémon trainer, party into summer at Edgewater NeighborFest, enjoy the musical spirit of Ukraine and more this weekend in Cleveland. Awake in Every Sense at the Cleveland Botanical Garden. Rachel Hayes brings her large-scale, fabric-based art to the Cleveland Botanical Gardens, melding the colors...
CLEVELAND, OH
Rock Hall’s Fam Jam Offers an Array of Activities for Kids

Sat 6/25 @ 10AM-2PM The Rock Hall’s Fam Jam, taking place on its outdoor plaza, offers a dizzying array of activities for kids. There’ll be balloon twisting artists and chalk murals, bubble-blowing and airbrush tattoos, and lots of live performances: the Cleveland School of Rock, The Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Ohio, Beck Center for the Arts, and the Rock Hall’s House Band, the Mechanics.
CLEVELAND, OH
Meet Creative People at Greyt Culture Golden Hour Rooftop Party

Greyt Culture’s Golden Hour parties are an opportunity for socializing, enjoying some food, drink and music, and taking in the beauty of Cleveland from a rooftop at sunset. They’re a gathering place for “artists, entrepreneurs and other creative-endeavoring people,” and anyone adjacent to that is welcome too!
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Ballet Announces 2022-23 Season at Playhouse Square

Cleveland Ballet has just announced its full 2022-2023 season, giving area dance lovers an idea of what they can look forward to, with two beloved classics and a program of company debuts. The season opens October 21-22 with two performances of the company’s version of the ballet repertoire staple, Swan...
CLEVELAND, OH
Dinner aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad a suitable celebration

A dinner aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad was the setting when four onetime News-Herald colleagues recently reunited. It had been at least 30 years since most of us had worked together and, except for me, all had moved on to other employment as writers. But now our former editor had moved back to Ohio, and we wanted to reconnect.
AKRON, OH
Chamberfest Cleveland Plays Second Weekend of Classic & Contemporary Music

Chamberfest Cleveland is back for its 10th season, and as in previous years, it’s presenting various combinations of musicians and different sizes of ensembles playing music at venues around town, some conventional (lots of events at the Cleveland Institute of Music), some not, over three weekends. “For our 10th...
CLEVELAND, OH
Where To Watch Jazz in Cleveland

These three jazz clubs are the spots to bop in Northeast Ohio. While there aren’t as many options for a jazz-infused night on the town as there once were –– Nighttown remains closed and we lost The House of Swing to the pandemic –– Cleveland still boasts a few good options for a great night of cocktails and blaring horns.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-C JazzFest Kicks Off Three-Day Event With Music Hall Concert

Tri-C JazzFest celebrates its homecoming to Playhouse Square, its first full-fledged live festival since 2019. It features nine ticketed show in various Playhouse Square theaters on Friday June 24 and Saturday June 25. But the 43rd annual Tri-C JazzFest starts Thursday June 23 @ 8pm at Music Hall at Cleveland Public Auditorium with a concert by Anthony Hamilton, dedicated to retiring Tri-C president Alex Johnson. Get tickets to the concerts here.
CLEVELAND, OH
No Exit New Music Concerts Feature Solo Trombonist

Cleveland’s No Exit New Music presents a variety of artist, both local and out of town, performing music you haven’t heard before, including copious premieres. For two upcoming shows, it’s presenting one-man performances by trombone player John Faieta. Solo trombone?. “Probably not many of our audience members...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cain Park Juneteenth Concert Features All-Star Lineup of Cleveland Vocalists

Sun 6/19 @ 1-4PM Joining the glut of Juneteenth activities popping up all over is Cain Park in Cleveland Heights, which will present a Juneteenth concert in its Evans Amphitheater, sponsored by the Cleveland Federation of Musicians, Local 4. The featured performer is retired schoolteacher and current elected member of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland History Days Are Back with Dozens of Tours and Talks

Cleveland History Days was launched in 2018, and has grown each year; it now features almost 40 programs sponsored by 27 organizations over a ten-day period. They include tours and talks about a huge variety of people and laces that comprised Cleveland history. Things get rolling of Friday June 24...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland History Center Happy Hour Honors Local LGBTQ+ History

Thu 6/23 @ 5-9PM The Cleveland History Center at the Western Reserve Historical Society hosts monthly History on Tap events, which combine a social happy hour event with an opportunity to get to know a little more about a particular aspect of Cleveland history based on the Western Reserve History Society’s collection.
CLEVELAND, OH

