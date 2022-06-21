42nd Cain Park Yiddish Concert Features Trio Founded by Cleveland Heights Native

Part of Cain Park’s summer season every year is its presentation of concerts by some of the area’s best-loved dance ensembles. Cleveland contemporary dance company Verb Ballets, for instance, has appeared there every year for the past 15 years, showcasing what they’ve been working on. This year, that’s their new work Anti/gone, which the company commissioned from choreographer Tommie-Waheed Evans, their third work by him. It offers a contemporary take on the classic Greek tragedy of Antigone, with an original score by Greg Smith and costumes by designer Philista Marie Mills.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO