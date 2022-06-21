Rock Hall’s Fam Jam Offers an Array of Activities for Kids

We've got beloved old-school bites, such as Honey Hut and Bearden's, and new favorites, like Dynamite Dawgs, that will get you in the summer spirit. From backyard barbecues to ballpark hot dogs, summer ushers in a season of fond food memories. “We always want people to come in and enjoy something that reminds them of their childhood,” says Tommy Fello, owner of the historic Tommy’s Restaurant on Cleveland Heights’ Coventry Road. Here are six more summer spots in Northeast Ohio that tap into our sunny nostalgia.

