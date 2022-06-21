ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Rock Hall’s Fam Jam Offers an Array of Activities for Kids

By Anastasia Pantsios
coolcleveland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSat 6/25 @ 10AM-2PM The Rock Hall’s Fam Jam, taking place on its outdoor plaza, offers a dizzying array of activities for kids. There’ll be balloon twisting artists and chalk murals, bubble-blowing...

coolcleveland.com

coolcleveland.com

Ever Green Makes a Whistle Stop at West Park Station

Sun 6/12 4-7PM We are blessed to have a plethora of Irish music and musicians in the Cleveland area. But if you think all Irish musicians are created equal, you haven’t heard Ever Green. Check out their album Lads From The Land wherever you stream your music. And view the video above for a classic pandemic porch concert.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Going Out

If you’re gonna go out, this is the week for it. Holy cow. Look at all the cool things going on this week. Ingenuity Cleveland Ingeneer Jacci Hammer has put together Fashion Rocks at the Beachland. Enjoy music, art, fun & food at the Edgewater NeighborFest. And let’s not forget the return of Tri-C JazzFest.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Rock Music & Fashion Meet in Runway Fashion Show at the Beachland

From Elvis to the Beatles to the Rolling Stones to David Bowie to Madonna, rock stars influenced how their fans dressed, setting styles for their youthful base. The gowns and matching suits of the Motown artists spoke of their upward aspirations. Queen, Stevie Nicks, Cyndi Lauper, Blondie, the Clash — all are known for both their music and their look.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

42nd Cain Park Yiddish Concert Features Trio Founded by Cleveland Heights Native

The annual Yiddish concert at Cleveland Height’s Cain Park returns for its 42nd year, after a two-year break due to the pandemic. The concert has featured many local musicians along with special guests, such as this year’s headliner Yiddishe Pirat (“Yiddish Pirate”). The trio was founded by a Cleveland Heights native, drummer Jack Stratton, who also plays with indie instrumental funk ensemble Vulfpeck, formed while its members were at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Stratton is the son of Bert Stratton, founder of Cleveland’s long-running Yiddishe Cup/Funk-a-Deli, with whom Jack has made guest appearances.
CLEVELAND, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
coolcleveland.com

Verb Ballets Makes Its Annual Cain Park Appearance

Part of Cain Park’s summer season every year is its presentation of concerts by some of the area’s best-loved dance ensembles. Cleveland contemporary dance company Verb Ballets, for instance, has appeared there every year for the past 15 years, showcasing what they’ve been working on. This year, that’s their new work Anti/gone, which the company commissioned from choreographer Tommie-Waheed Evans, their third work by him. It offers a contemporary take on the classic Greek tragedy of Antigone, with an original score by Greg Smith and costumes by designer Philista Marie Mills.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

No Exit New Music Concerts Feature Solo Trombonist

Cleveland’s No Exit New Music presents a variety of artist, both local and out of town, performing music you haven’t heard before, including copious premieres. For two upcoming shows, it’s presenting one-man performances by trombone player John Faieta. Solo trombone?. “Probably not many of our audience members...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Chamberfest Cleveland Plays Second Weekend of Classic & Contemporary Music

Chamberfest Cleveland is back for its 10th season, and as in previous years, it’s presenting various combinations of musicians and different sizes of ensembles playing music at venues around town, some conventional (lots of events at the Cleveland Institute of Music), some not, over three weekends. “For our 10th...
CLEVELAND, OH
News-Herald.com

Dinner aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad a suitable celebration

A dinner aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad was the setting when four onetime News-Herald colleagues recently reunited. It had been at least 30 years since most of us had worked together and, except for me, all had moved on to other employment as writers. But now our former editor had moved back to Ohio, and we wanted to reconnect.
AKRON, OH
Person
Dwayne Johnson
coolcleveland.com

Artist Angelica Pozo Leads Tour of Tremont Lincoln Park Tile Mural

As part of Cleveland History Days — Friday June 24 through Sunday July 3 — there’s a full schedule of tours all around town, spotlighting interesting people, neighborhoods and projects. Kick off the week of Monday June 27 by meeting at the gazebo in Tremont’s Lincoln Park...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Greater Cleveland Bakeries You Should Check Out

Are you looking for a great bakery in the Cleveland area? If so, you should consider visiting these Greater Cleveland bakeries. If you're looking for a great croissant, head to this bakery in Lakewood. Their croissants are flaky, buttery goodness. You can't go wrong with a classic butter croissant. They also have croissants filled with apricot jam, chocolate, raspberry jam, or spinach and feta. Customers also love their ciabatta and scones.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Two Local Bands Play and Debut Music Videos at Cebars

It won’t be the typical blues/classic rock night at Cebars Euclid Tavern this Saturday, when two bands which play distinctive original music take the stage for an evening at which each will also debut a new music video. The night will open with a set by the noisy, adventurous,...
CLEVELAND, OH
#Art Museum#The Rock Hall
coolcleveland.com

Enjoy the River & Learn More About It at the Cuyahoga River Rally

Sat 6/25 @ 10AM-5PM The Cuyahoga River Rally returns to Rivergate on the east bank of the Flats (adjacent to Merwin’s Wharf) with a day of activities and music in the park, and opportunities to tour the river in various ways. The Festival Village and Beer Garden will be...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Kent State Museum Spotlights Work of School of Fashion Alums

Kent State University’s Shoool of Fashion is known as one of the top such schools in the country, producing alumni who go on to successful careers. The upcoming show at the KSU Museum, called “Pathfinders: Kent State University School of Fashion Alumni,” shows off the work that some of these former students went on to create.
KENT, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

10 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: June 24-26

Test your mettle as a Pokémon trainer, party into summer at Edgewater NeighborFest, enjoy the musical spirit of Ukraine and more this weekend in Cleveland. Awake in Every Sense at the Cleveland Botanical Garden. Rachel Hayes brings her large-scale, fabric-based art to the Cleveland Botanical Gardens, melding the colors...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

7 Nostalgic Foods to Kick Off Your Cleveland Summer

We've got beloved old-school bites, such as Honey Hut and Bearden's, and new favorites, like Dynamite Dawgs, that will get you in the summer spirit. From backyard barbecues to ballpark hot dogs, summer ushers in a season of fond food memories. “We always want people to come in and enjoy something that reminds them of their childhood,” says Tommy Fello, owner of the historic Tommy’s Restaurant on Cleveland Heights’ Coventry Road. Here are six more summer spots in Northeast Ohio that tap into our sunny nostalgia.
CLEVELAND, OH
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
coolcleveland.com

Edgewater NeighborFest Street Fair Reflects the Diverse Community

Sun 6/26 @ noon-6PM The long-running Clifton Arts & Music Festival in the Edgewater-Cudell neighborhood was reinvented in 2019 as Edgewater NeighborFest. But it’s still the same lively afternoon of family-friendly activities and games, live performances, artists and makers to shop, and of course, food and drink. The main...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Chef Michael Grieve Takes Over the Grocery in Ohio City, With Ambitious Plans to Follow

After seven years as chef at Tartine Bistro in Rocky River, Michael Grieve was making the rounds at various local restaurant kitchens while pursuing a place of his own. A chance meeting with Rachel Kingsbury ended up with the two exchanging ownership of The Grocery. As of five days ago, Grieve is the proud proprietor of the Ohio City-based café and market (2600 Detroit Ave., 216-387-1969).
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

PHOTOSTREAM: Juneteenth Freedom Fest by Anastasia Pantsios

For the second year, Mall C downtown became the location of a big everyone’s-invited Juneteenth celebration called Freedom Fest. Once celebrated almost entirely within the Black community, the holiday, marking the day when the Union troops arrived in Texas to let the last still enslaved people know they were free, it emerged into the greater public’s view last year when President Biden signed a bill making it officially a national holiday. Juneteenth celebrations exploded everywhere.
CLEVELAND, OH

