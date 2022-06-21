ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, ND

UPDATE: 1,500 Cass County Electric members without power

By Aaron Walling
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Electric Cooperative reported 1,500 members are...

VNL Whistleblower: Fargo Housing to remove tree of concern off 31st Ave. S.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A whistleblower reached out to Valley News Live about a tree near their home off of 31st Ave. S. Their concerns were about the potential damage that could happen if the tree fell over. Fargo Housing, who owns the land where the tree is at, confirmed to us that they have contracted a business to remove the tree this summer.
FARGO, ND
City of Grand Forks truck damages UND skywalk

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A UND skywalk over University Avenue was damaged by a City of Grand Forks vehicle Friday morning. UND officials say around 4 a.m., a city dump truck was driving westbound with its box raised too high and struck the skywalk that connects Johnstone and Hancock Halls near Princeton Street. The crash caused visible damage to the skywalk’s east side.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Red River Women’s Clinic starts GoFundMe for new location in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, North Dakota’s only abortion clinic is making plans. The Red River Women’s Clinic says they have purchased a location in Moorhead, and is seeking funds for renovations and furnishings at that new location while they continue operations in Fargo.
MOORHEAD, MN
Where garbage goes to die

You empty the wastebasket into the bin. On Garbage Day, Moorhead’s sanitation trucks comb the boulevards, grabbing those bins with an automatic arm and emptying them into the back, then compressing the mess with a push plate. The truck rolls on down the street. Your garbage? It seems to...
MOORHEAD, MN
Greater Grand Forks Fair canceled Friday due severe weather

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Greater Grand Forks Fair was canceled on Friday night as storms rolled in and tornado warnings were issued. Fair organizers tell Valley News Live they plan to re-open the fair at noon on Saturday, June 25, after some clean-up is done. Friday...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Chase bank location temporarily closed due to power outage

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Chase Bank location at 4330 13th Avenue South in Fargo is temporarily closed. The bank says its due to a power outage that knocked out the internet connection for the past two days. The branch also experienced a failure in their air conditioning unit. They say the branch is not operational to client safety and employee specifications and safety concerns. They say they have multiple teams working to resolve issues from the outage.
FARGO, ND
West Fargo apartment fire caused by smoking materials

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At around 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, the West Fargo Fire Department was dispatched to the Latitude 46 apartment complex at 2915 Bluestem Drive for a fire. Crews quickly extinguished the flames, which were coming from a second-story deck. The fire department says...
WEST FARGO, ND
#Ccec
Fargo’s holiday lights display has new home & owner

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo’s holiday lights display is now owned by the Red River Valley Fair. The drive thru event will be moved from Lindenwood Park to the fairgrounds in West Fargo this holiday season. The FM Sertoma Club owned and operated the display for the last...
FARGO, ND
Construction season is causing interruptions for local businesses

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the spring and summer seasons it’s hard to escape the sight of large construction equipment popping up on project sites around the FM area. Many of those construction projects are parked in front of businesses, which can cause some minor interruptions to...
FARGO, ND
Third power outage for Cass County Electric Company customers today

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An estimated 875 Cass County Electric Company customers are experiencing another power outage. This is the third outage announced for the company today. The cause of this one is unknown at the time. Crews are working to safely restore power as quickly and safely...
CASS COUNTY, ND
Economy
Energy Industry
Politics
Industry
Power outage hits West Fargo; Discharge hearing for Fargo teacher & North Dakota orders shots for children

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines: An arson investigation is underway after a suspicious fire at an area church. Overloaded power grids lead to power outages in the FM metro. Hundreds of locations will soon open across Minnesota to offer Covid-19 shots to children ages 5 and under.
FARGO, ND
Faulty electrical cord on air conditioning unit causes house fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Marshal’s Office says a faulty electrical cord on a window air conditioning unit caused a house fire. The fire was reported at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22nd, at 1819 North 4th St. The fire department says crews found heavy smoke and fire from the back of the home, but they were able to put it out quickly.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Thunderstorm complex causes damage and power outages Monday across region

FARGO (KFGO) – Stormy weather rolled through portions of eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota Monday afternoon and evening producing rain, high winds, and some hail. High winds reported as strong as 85 mph toppled power lines south of Fargo, causing power outages. At one point, Cass County Electric Cooperative reported about 1500 members were out of power in the Oxbow, Hickson, Chaffee, Colfax, and Kindred areas. The last of the outages were restored by early Tuesday. Xcel Energy crews were also out Monday night working to restore power to hundreds of customers in parts of Fargo, Barnesville, Dilworth, and other nearby communities.
FARGO, ND
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barnes, Benson, Burleigh, Cass, Cavalier, Dickey, Eddy, Emmons by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Burleigh; Cass; Cavalier; Dickey; Eddy; Emmons; Foster; Grand Forks; Grant; Griggs; Kidder; LaMoure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Nelson; Oliver; Pembina; Pierce; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Rolette; Sargent; Sheridan; Sioux; Steele; Stutsman; Towner; Traill; Walsh; Wells SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 407 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ND . NORTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARNES BENSON BURLEIGH CASS CAVALIER DICKEY EDDY EMMONS FOSTER GRAND FORKS GRANT GRIGGS KIDDER LAMOURE LOGAN MCHENRY MCINTOSH MCLEAN MERCER MORTON NELSON OLIVER PEMBINA PIERCE RAMSEY RANSOM RICHLAND ROLETTE SARGENT SHERIDAN SIOUX STEELE STUTSMAN TOWNER TRAILL WALSH WELLS
BARNES COUNTY, ND
Picking up the pieces after major storm slams the southern valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many communities across eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota are cleaning up after two rounds of severe weather punched through the region. On Monday, June 20 several families who live about five miles south of Horace, North Dakota braced for impact as the storms...
HORACE, ND
Arrest made for shots fired incident in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Andre Leshaun Darnell Strickland, a 26-year-old male from Moorhead, was arrested on Wednesday, June 22. Strickland was wanted by the Fargo Police Department for his involvement in a shots fired incident in South Fargo on June 19th. Strickland was arrested without incident in an...
FARGO, ND
UPDATE: Officials to continue rescue efforts for man who jumped in the Red River

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Search efforts continue for the man who jumped into the Red River in East Grand Forks, MN. Police were dispatched to a residential address in East Grand Forks for reports of trespass at 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22. Officers contacted the suspect and he voluntarily left the location, saying that he was heading back to Grand Forks.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN

