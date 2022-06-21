UPDATE: 1,500 Cass County Electric members without power

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Chase Bank location at 4330 13th Avenue South in Fargo is temporarily closed. The bank says its due to a power outage that knocked out the internet connection for the past two days. The branch also experienced a failure in their air conditioning unit. They say the branch is not operational to client safety and employee specifications and safety concerns. They say they have multiple teams working to resolve issues from the outage.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO