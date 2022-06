Wilella Avery Copelin, age 95, of Sonora, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family on Sunday June 19, 2022. She was born Sept. 15, 1926, at Cash, Ky. to Luke Stinson Avery and Jennie Edith Conner Avery. She attended Roaring Springs School and graduated from Upton High School in 1944. She operated Cash General Store and Post Office until her marriage to Edward Copelin in 1948 when they settled on his farm near White Mills. She was a member of Millerstown Missionary Baptist Church for 60 years where she sang in the choir and was a former member of Cash Homemakers Club.. She was a good seamstress and loved being a farm wife.

SONORA, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO