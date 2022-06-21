ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, ND

Outages effect estimated 1,500 Cass County Electric Cooperative customers

By Ty Schonert
wdayradionow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Cass County, ND) -- Multiple towns in Cass County are experiencing a power outage following a...

www.wdayradionow.com



valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: 1,500 Cass County Electric members without power

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Electric Cooperative reported 1,500 members are experiencing power outages. It happened as strong storms moved through the area on Monday evening. CCEC reports power is out in the Oxbow, Hickson, Chaffee, Colfax and Kindred areas. At this point, CCEC doesn’t know what...
CASS COUNTY, ND
wdayradionow.com

"I appreciate the response" Cass County Electric Cooperative VP shares gratitude towards neighborhood's response in weekend power outage

(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Electric Cooperative officials say they responded to three different outages in Fargo on Sunday. Cass County Electric Co-op VP of Engineering Jodi Bullinger joined WDAY Midday to speak on the weekend outages. The official reason for the outages was determined to be an "Overload", but Bullinger says this term is slightly misleading.
CASS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Heat played role in three Fargo power outages, officials say

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials say it was the extreme heat that lead to more than 2,000 customers to be without power Sunday evening. However, they say despite the continued heat wave in the metro, the issue shouldn’t happen again. Power went out between 3 p.m. and...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Faulty cord sparks house fire in Grand Forks

(Grand Forks, ND) -- A window air conditioning unit sparked a house fire in Grand Forks Wednesday morning. Fire officials tell WDAY Radio that the start of the blaze was due to a faulty electrical cord. Crews were able to put out the fire quickly, though there is moderate fire and smoke damage.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Faulty electrical cord on air conditioning unit causes house fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Marshal’s Office says a faulty electrical cord on a window air conditioning unit caused a house fire. The fire was reported at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22nd, at 1819 North 4th St. The fire department says crews found heavy smoke and fire from the back of the home, but they were able to put it out quickly.
GRAND FORKS, ND
wdayradionow.com

Moorhead Public Service warns of potential risk of service interruptions this Summer

(Moorhead, MN) -- As summer approaches, regional operators of the electric grid are projecting an elevated risk of electricity shortages in our area, and that includes Moorhead Public Services. These projections are due to:. Warmer than normal forecasted temperatures. Greater amounts of intermittent renewable generation, such as wind and solar,...
MOORHEAD, MN
#Power Outage
kfgo.com

Cass County church fire now a federal investigation

HARWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has taken over the investigation into a suspicious church fire. The blaze was at Maple Sheyenne Lutheran church last Friday morning. There were indications that someone placed a propane tank...
CASS COUNTY, ND
kfgo.com

Thunderstorm complex causes damage and power outages Monday across region

FARGO (KFGO) – Stormy weather rolled through portions of eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota Monday afternoon and evening producing rain, high winds, and some hail. High winds reported as strong as 85 mph toppled power lines south of Fargo, causing power outages. At one point, Cass County Electric Cooperative reported about 1500 members were out of power in the Oxbow, Hickson, Chaffee, Colfax, and Kindred areas. The last of the outages were restored by early Tuesday. Xcel Energy crews were also out Monday night working to restore power to hundreds of customers in parts of Fargo, Barnesville, Dilworth, and other nearby communities.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Power outage hits West Fargo; Discharge hearing for Fargo teacher & North Dakota orders shots for children

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines: An arson investigation is underway after a suspicious fire at an area church. Overloaded power grids lead to power outages in the FM metro. Hundreds of locations will soon open across Minnesota to offer Covid-19 shots to children ages 5 and under.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

City of Mapleton enacting new water policies

(Mapleton, ND) -- The city of Mapleton is enacting new water usage policies. The policy will run from April 15th to October 31st of each year as a way of reducing excessive water usage. An even-odd system of lawn watering is part of the policy. Other restrictions on washing sideways,...
MAPLETON, ND
CBS Minnesota

2 deputies hurt after airboat flips during buoy installation on northern Minnesota lake

MENTOR, Minn. -- Two sheriff's deputies were hospitalized Wednesday morning after their airboat tipped over on a northern Minnesota lake and sank. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the deputies were working to help county highway officials install buoys on the eastern shore of Maple Lake near Mentor, which is roughly 60 miles west of Bemidji. During the installation process, the airboat flipped over and sank to the bottom of the lake. Two highway department personnel were also on the boat when it overturned. The two deputies were brought to Essentia Hospital in Fosston with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening," the sheriff's office said. The highway officials weren't hurt. All four were wearing life jackets. A dive team was called to help pull the boat out of the lake. An airboat is a flat-bottomed watercraft with a large aircraft-like propeller on the backend.The incident remains under investigation. 
MENTOR, MN
valleynewslive.com

Busy stretch of south Fargo road to fully reopen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One of the busiest roads in south Fargo is set to fully reopen after a week of repairs. City of Fargo officials say the all lanes of the once bumpy stretch of 32nd Ave. S. from University Dr. S to 25th St. SW. will reopen by the end of the day on June 20th.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo to be destination of cross-country vintage car voyage

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Hemmings Motor News Great Race is a time, speed, endurance rally for 1974-and-before collector vehicles. The event has taken place each summer since 1983, and the route changes every year to cover new territory. This year’s route began in Warwick, Rhode Island on Saturday, June 18th, and has been making its way through 10 states- with North Dakota as the destination.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Two Hurt When Sheriff’s Office Airboat Sinks In Maple Lake

POLK CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Two people are hurt after a Polk County Sheriff’s Office airboat tips over and sinks to the bottom of Maple Lake in Mentor. It happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office was helping the highway department install buoys on the east...
POLK COUNTY, MN
wdayradionow.com

A church arson investigation, heat brings local power outages & Covid shots for Minnesota children

News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines: An arson investigation is underway after a suspicious fire at an area church. Overloaded power grids lead to power outages in the FM metro. Hundreds of locations will soon open across Minnesota to offer Covid-19 shots to children ages 5 and under.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Storm clean-up underway in Hawley, MN

HAWLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crews were busy cleaning up downed trees after a string of storms rolled through the area on Monday, June 20. Damage was seen along 5th Street in Hawley, Minnesota. Several large branches were broken off, debris is scattered throughout yards, and at least one house has damage to to roof and gutter system.
HAWLEY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Picking up the pieces after major storm slams the southern valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many communities across eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota are cleaning up after two rounds of severe weather punched through the region. On Monday, June 20 several families who live about five miles south of Horace, North Dakota braced for impact as the storms...
HORACE, ND



