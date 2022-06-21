ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix gas station selling fuel way below the average: 'We are helping our community'

By Marissa Sarbak
fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - The owners of a gas station who practice the Sikh religion have decided to help people when they need it most, and they're doing it by lowering their gas prices in Phoenix. They've actually been doing this during the winter holidays, but people need it now more...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 7

Mark Dyer
2d ago

THIS is a great example of people helping people from the kindness of their hearts. I hope this comes back to them 10 fold somehow!!

Reply
3
 

