Chris Evans revealed that a couple of MCU costumes are better than Captain America's. He and Taika Waititi sat down with LADBible to play an interview game. The duo were asked if Steve Rogers' star-spangled suit reigned supreme. Evans quickly shot that down before complimenting Black Widow, Thor, and Spider-Man. Ever the modest one, the Captain Americaactor said that most of the heroes in the franchise have better looks than him. Funnily enough, the fans might not agree. People really love Rogers and miss him dearly in the MCU. That's why there's been so much fervor around a possible return at some point. For now, he and Waititi are focused on Lightyear. But, if he every chose to put that suit back on, you can bet that there would droves of people looking forward to seeing him in a Marvel movie again. Check out the conversation down below.

MOVIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO