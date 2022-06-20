ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Aaron Ashby is latest Brewers starting pitcher to land on the IL, but it doesn't appear serious

By Todd Rosiak, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qMGBF_0gGmIGgh00

It was a good-news, bad-news kind of Monday for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Landing squarely in the good news category was the fact an MRI of Aaron Ashby's left forearm prior to the team's big four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field revealed nothing more than general inflammation.

The bad news is that he won't be able to make his scheduled Tuesday start opposite right-hander Jack Flaherty. Instead, he was placed on the 15-day injured list with closer Josh Hader being reinstated from the paternity list.

"After throwing his bullpen (Sunday), we said if it's not perfect, he's not going to pitch," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "It didn't go perfect, so at that point, we're just going to take a break here.

"We think it's just fatigue. That's what the doctors who have looked at him have said. He's not going to really stop throwing. He won't throw for a couple days but he'll be back on the mound — we're hoping within a week."

Ashby last pitched last Thursday, going 4 ⅓ innings against the New York Mets before being pulled.

In 14 appearances (eight starts), Ashby is 1-5 with a 4.25 earned run average, WHIP of 1.46 and 67 strikeouts in 55 innings.

He moved into the rotation full time in late May after Freddy Peralta was sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Since then, Ashby has both dominated (12 strikeouts in six innings in a victory over the Chicago Cubs on May 30) and struggled badly (13 hits and six runs allowed in a loss at Washington on June 10).

Brewers live streaming:Bally Sports Wisconsin will be available via an app purchase, with no cable required, starting Thursday

Brewers road trip roundup:The third and final three-city trip of the season is over, and in winning fashion

"During my bullpen I just didn’t feel like I could get around with my slider — the same thing that was going on during the game (in New York)," Ashby said. There was nothing in the MRI; just general inflammation so I’ll take a couple days off and get back going again.

"It feels better every day, really. It feels better today than it did yesterday or the day before. To start tomorrow probably would have been a reach to feel 100% or throw one of my best pitches without conviction or intent so that’s probably not the best way to go into a start.

"I was never worried about anything, to be honest. There was never any pain involved with anything. I can still throw and feel like I can throw as hard as I want. I just can’t sustain my hand placement through the throw.

"It’s really weird but a little bit of rest, recovery and strengthening and everything should be fine."

With top pitching prospect Ethan Small having started Sunday with the Class AAA Nashville Sounds, the Brewers are likely going to utilize an internal option to fill in for Ashby in the short term.

New Brewers pitcher Chi Chi González will likely fill in for Aaron Ashby

And while Counsell wouldn't commit prior to Monday's game, the most logical option would most likely be right-hander Chi Chi González.

"We're going to play the game today and see what happens," Counsell said. "You guys can probably make an educated guess."

González, acquired off waivers from the Minnesota Twins last week, logged a 7.71 ERA in a pair of starts for the Twins this season. He's been in the bullpen with the Brewers but has yet to make an appearance.

Of 63 career appearances with three different teams in the major leagues, 49 have been starts. He's 9-23 with a 5.69 ERA and WHIP of 1.50.

Brandon Woodruff makes first minor-league start as he recovers from injury

Brandon Woodruff, who made his first minor-league rehab start with Nashville on Saturday, is scheduled for his next one Thursday at advanced Class A Wisconsin.

Woodruff said the expectation is he'll throw around 70 pitches as he continues his recovery from Raynaud's Syndrome.

"The first start was positive, but I think we should let him pitch and then figure out what we're going to do next," Counsell said.

Woodruff's replacement in the rotation, Jason Alexander, has done yeoman's work with a 2.42 ERA in four starts. He'll pitch opposite Dakota Hudson in Thursday's series finale.

"This is the hand we're dealt right now," Counsell said when asked about his team's rotation depth, which has definitely been tested this season.

"Jason Alexander has filled in and done an incredible job; a wonderful job. This is where we're at in the season. Other guys have had to step up and we've have some guys absolutely step up.

"We're making progress with some of the guys, but this is what you go through in a major-league season."

Right-hander Trevor Gott (groin) and utility man Mike Brosseau (ankle) will begin rehab assignments with Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Albert Pujols resting versus Brewers Monday

The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Albert Pujols as a starter for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will sit out Monday's contest while Juan Yepez starts at designated hitter and bats sixth. Pujols has been batting .202 with a .653 with the Cardinals this season, with 4...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Cardinals vs. Brewers Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, June 22 (Cardinals Crush Lefties This Season)

Brewers: -1.5 (+170) Lauer may have a better record than Wainwright, but don’t let that fool you when betting on this matchup. Lauer’s FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) sits at 4.74 on the season, suggesting he’s been a little lucky through the first few months. He’s also facing a St. Louis team that kills left-handed pitching, ranking sixth in OPS and fourth in batting average against southpaws this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

Cardinals beat Brewers 5-4, move into first in NL Central

MILWAUKEE -- — Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado don't go deep in the same game very often. But when they do, it virtually guarantees victory for the St. Louis Cardinals. Goldschmidt and Arenado hit two-run homers as the Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Wednesday night and moved into sole possession of first place in the NL Central. Since Goldschmidt and Arenado became teammates in 2021, the Cardinals have gone 5-0 when they've homered in the same game.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX Sports

Cardinals bring 2-1 series advantage over Brewers into game 4

St. Louis Cardinals (40-31, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (39-32, second in the NL Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -115, Cardinals -105; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Milwaukee Brewers leading the series 2-1. Milwaukee has a 39-32 record overall and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy