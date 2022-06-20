Aaron Ashby is latest Brewers starting pitcher to land on the IL, but it doesn't appear serious

It was a good-news, bad-news kind of Monday for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Landing squarely in the good news category was the fact an MRI of Aaron Ashby's left forearm prior to the team's big four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field revealed nothing more than general inflammation.

The bad news is that he won't be able to make his scheduled Tuesday start opposite right-hander Jack Flaherty. Instead, he was placed on the 15-day injured list with closer Josh Hader being reinstated from the paternity list.

"After throwing his bullpen (Sunday), we said if it's not perfect, he's not going to pitch," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "It didn't go perfect, so at that point, we're just going to take a break here.

"We think it's just fatigue. That's what the doctors who have looked at him have said. He's not going to really stop throwing. He won't throw for a couple days but he'll be back on the mound — we're hoping within a week."

Ashby last pitched last Thursday, going 4 ⅓ innings against the New York Mets before being pulled.

In 14 appearances (eight starts), Ashby is 1-5 with a 4.25 earned run average, WHIP of 1.46 and 67 strikeouts in 55 innings.

He moved into the rotation full time in late May after Freddy Peralta was sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Since then, Ashby has both dominated (12 strikeouts in six innings in a victory over the Chicago Cubs on May 30) and struggled badly (13 hits and six runs allowed in a loss at Washington on June 10).

"During my bullpen I just didn’t feel like I could get around with my slider — the same thing that was going on during the game (in New York)," Ashby said. There was nothing in the MRI; just general inflammation so I’ll take a couple days off and get back going again.

"It feels better every day, really. It feels better today than it did yesterday or the day before. To start tomorrow probably would have been a reach to feel 100% or throw one of my best pitches without conviction or intent so that’s probably not the best way to go into a start.

"I was never worried about anything, to be honest. There was never any pain involved with anything. I can still throw and feel like I can throw as hard as I want. I just can’t sustain my hand placement through the throw.

"It’s really weird but a little bit of rest, recovery and strengthening and everything should be fine."

With top pitching prospect Ethan Small having started Sunday with the Class AAA Nashville Sounds, the Brewers are likely going to utilize an internal option to fill in for Ashby in the short term.

New Brewers pitcher Chi Chi González will likely fill in for Aaron Ashby

And while Counsell wouldn't commit prior to Monday's game, the most logical option would most likely be right-hander Chi Chi González.

"We're going to play the game today and see what happens," Counsell said. "You guys can probably make an educated guess."

González, acquired off waivers from the Minnesota Twins last week, logged a 7.71 ERA in a pair of starts for the Twins this season. He's been in the bullpen with the Brewers but has yet to make an appearance.

Of 63 career appearances with three different teams in the major leagues, 49 have been starts. He's 9-23 with a 5.69 ERA and WHIP of 1.50.

Brandon Woodruff makes first minor-league start as he recovers from injury

Brandon Woodruff, who made his first minor-league rehab start with Nashville on Saturday, is scheduled for his next one Thursday at advanced Class A Wisconsin.

Woodruff said the expectation is he'll throw around 70 pitches as he continues his recovery from Raynaud's Syndrome.

"The first start was positive, but I think we should let him pitch and then figure out what we're going to do next," Counsell said.

Woodruff's replacement in the rotation, Jason Alexander, has done yeoman's work with a 2.42 ERA in four starts. He'll pitch opposite Dakota Hudson in Thursday's series finale.

"This is the hand we're dealt right now," Counsell said when asked about his team's rotation depth, which has definitely been tested this season.

"Jason Alexander has filled in and done an incredible job; a wonderful job. This is where we're at in the season. Other guys have had to step up and we've have some guys absolutely step up.

"We're making progress with some of the guys, but this is what you go through in a major-league season."

Right-hander Trevor Gott (groin) and utility man Mike Brosseau (ankle) will begin rehab assignments with Wisconsin on Tuesday.