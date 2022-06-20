ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian journalist's Nobel Peace Prize shatters auction record at $103.5M; proceeds to help Ukrainian child refugees

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Russian journalist's Nobel Peace Prize shatters auction record at $103.5M; proceeds to help Ukrainian child refugees.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

