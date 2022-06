Final Fantasy XVI will feature some very unique battles, which may not come as too much of a surprise, but Square Enix is promising things akin to pro wrestling and "3D shooters". Final Fantasy XVI is shaping up to be one of the most unique games in the series, as Square Enix has promised a darker tone, possibly suggesting it will be the first game in the series to get an M-rating, and other notable changes. Despite its predecessor being an open-world extravaganza with side activities, side quests, and a car to explore the world in, Final Fantasy XVI is not going to be open-world. The game will feature a series of intricately designed areas to ensure players can still have some freedom and exploration, but also allow a variety of locations to give the game a global feel.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 HOURS AGO