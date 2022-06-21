ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

National average gas price drops for first time in 9 weeks

By Mary Stroka
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. — The U.S. average gas price dropped 4.2 cents last week for the first time in more than two months, GasBuddy reported June 20. The national average price on June 20 was $4.97, GasBuddy data indicated. The national average is up 37.3 cents since last month and $1.92 since...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Oil Markets#Gasbuddy Head#Petroleum Analysis#West Texas Intermediate
