Springfield, MA

How has the rise of inflation affected how we budget?

By Kristina D'Amours
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Inflation is up more than 8% over last year, which is a level not seen in decades. And it’s beginning to affect how people spend and budget.

Most recent interest rate hike is highest since 1994

According to NBC’s inflation tracker, May 2022 saw plenty of significant price increases compared to May of last year. Gas went up by 52%, airfare 37%, and even meat and eggs at the grocery store nearly 15%.

Alesha of Springfield has been trying to find ways to save up money in hopes to afford traveling this summer.

“The flights are really expensive right now. If you do it slowly, pay for it slowly, then yeah,” she said, “and work more hours to get money.”

Alesha added that she is also budgeting to keep with the rising costs of goods.

