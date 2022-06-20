ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Elon Musk's child petitions to change last name, citing desire to cut ties with Tesla CEO

By Christian Martinez
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14CPbx_0gGmFpg300

One of Elon Musk's children has filed a request in Los Angeles County Superior Court to change their last name from Musk, citing a desire to cut ties with their famous father.

Vivian Jenna Wilson filed the petition to legally change names on April 18, a day after turning 18, court documents show.

Wilson cited gender identity as a reason for the name change and "the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

The teen is one of five children Musk shares with writer Justine Wilson . The couple filed for divorce in 2008.

In addition to his children with Wilson, Musk has two children with musician Grimes .

The Tesla Inc. chief executive has previously come under fire for criticizing the use of preferred pronouns for transgender and nonbinary people, including two 2020 tweets that read: "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare" and "Pronouns suck."

Currently the world's richest man , Musk has made recent headlines with his ongoing attempt to purchase Twitter for $44 billion and for using his SpaceX satellite dishes to provide internet access in war-torn Ukraine.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 103

Chris
2d ago

How delusional can you be? Changing your name doesn't change who your father is. Changing your pronouns doesn't change your gender.

Reply(3)
44
Deplorable Me
2d ago

hilarious.. you found this to be newsworthy only because you no longer write about free speech, rather you oppose it. Had Elon not expressed his desire to enjoy free speech and pissed off the left, this article would have never been written. Get a life "journalist"

Reply(2)
35
Rebecca Neal
2d ago

She/He , whatever is at odds with the whole world and probably should do exactly what she/he decides will make her/him hapoy. But disconnect from daddy’s money too. Elon has every right to be offended by these new pronouns. I’ll never use them that way.

Reply(1)
20
Related
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's model mom Maye says he 'should do whatever he wants' with $44 billion Twitter takeover, admits she told him NOT to launch electric cars - and says she knew he was a 'genius' when he was just THREE

Elon Musk's model mother Maye has refused to wade in on her son's potential $44 billion Twitter takeover, insisting that the Tesla founder 'should do whatever he wants' when it comes to his controversial bid to buy the social media site. Appearing on the Today show on Tuesday morning, the...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Elon Musk Vowed to “Own No House” — So, Where Does He Live?

As a businessman with more than $200 billion in net worth, Elon Musk is the wealthiest individual in the world by a long shot. But where does Musk live, exactly?. Well, don’t expect to see him putting down roots at any lavish mansion. Musk vowed to “own no house” on Twitter, and his ex-partner Grimes told Vanity Fair earlier this year that he “does not live like a billionaire.”
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Grimes, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
thebrag.com

Elon Musk’s transgender daughter has allegedly filed to change her name

Elon Musk’s daughter has allegedly filed to change her name to both confirm her gender identity and distance herself from Elon. @KnowNothingTV on Twitter recently posted a screenshot of a public record that one of Elon Musk’s daughters filed in order to change her name to align with her gender identity. She also stated that she wanted to distance herself from Elon Musk and break off any form of relationship with him.
CELEBRITIES
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Bill Miller Says Upcoming Ethereum Upgrade Will Leave Bitcoin With One Massive Advantage Over ETH

Legendary investor Bill Miller says the upcoming Ethereum (ETH) switch to a proof-of-stake network will saddle Bitcoin (BTC) with one huge advantage over the top altcoin. In a new interview on The Investor’s Podcast Network, the billionaire investor says ETH’s switch from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism could increase financial inequality, a problem that wouldn’t be found on the top crypto asset by market cap.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Furious

His detractors will see a lack of fair play, while his fans will give him reason. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers.
INDUSTRY
HackerNoon

Elon Musk Sees a Recession Coming. Here Are 3 Ways to Protect Yourself

Elon Musk said he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy and needs to cut about 10% of jobs. The world’s richest man sees a recession coming. Nobody knows if the recession is coming or not, but it's always good to be prepared for such economic disasters. Bitcoin has outperformed stocks, bonds, currencies, and gold during our lifetime's most insane monetary and fiscal policy situation. The global financial system is like a house of cards and every recession is not any different during the current crisis.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Joe Biden Responds To Elon Musk’s “Super Bad Feeling” About The Economy: “Lots Of Luck On His Trip To The Moon”

Click here to read the full article. Joe Biden, touting a better-than-expected jobs report, responded to reports that Elon Musk has a “super bad feeling” about the economic outlook and that he wants to slash jobs at Tesla by 10%. “While Elon Musk is talking about that, Ford is increasing their investment, overwhelmingly. I think Ford is increasing the investment in building new electric vehicles. Six thousand employees – union employees, I might add, in the Midwest. The former Chrysler Corporation, they also are making similar investments in electric vehicles. Intel is adding 20,000 new jobs making computer chips. So, you...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
327K+
Followers
64K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy