Heavenly Freeze kicks off summer with a sweet treat

With an excited upbeat tone in her voice that seemingly comes from authentic and inspired love for her job, Puja Lachmandas explains the reason behind her fragrant outlook on business. Perfumerie, located in the Hanford Mall, opened in November of 2015 with a grand Thanksgiving opening. If anybody has found...
Summertime in the Central Valley means triple-digit days, more days spent inside with air conditioning, and more strain on the power grid, which means blackouts. We know blackouts will happen, so why not be prepared? Quality Home Services has products and services for all kinds of homes to keep you powered during balckouts.
Timeless musicians performed at the “Latin Legends” concert hosted in the Save Mart Center (SMC) on June 17. The concert featured bands symbolizing the definition of genre bending, with headlining band War satisfying all types of music listeners. War, who are Long-Beach natives, celebrated its 50th anniversary at...
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. June 13, 2022. 01:22— Fabian...
Swimming in public pools to stay cool during Fresno’s sweltering summers is a longtime tradition, but opportunities to chill in clear, clean water may be more limited this year. A shortage of lifeguards may keep some local pools locked up. The city of Fresno has hired enough lifeguards —...
Summer Arts returned to Fresno State in June with a masterclass taught by guest artists and CSU professors. The community is invited to an arts festival, featuring performances by visiting guest artists. Summer Arts students also proudly showcase their artistic talents and what they have created during the summer. WHEN:...
FRESNO — Madera National Little League champions, McDonald’s, overcame a three-run deficit in the bottom of the sixth inning to walk-off with a 12-11 victory over Madera American Little League champions, Holiday Muffler, to win the District 10 Tournament of Champions title. The win came a week after...
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- As temperatures continue to heat up for the summer, it can cause a phenomenon called “Harmful Algal Blooms.”. Harmful algal blooms (HABs or blue-green algae) are an annual occurrence in the Central Valley. HABs can create toxins that are harmful to people and animals. According to...
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The surprising and strong winds blew over trees took out power lines, and closed off several streets. Two large trees were blown over by the wind in the Fig Garden area. On Moroa and Holland avenues, the giant holes left behind by the rooted trees...
Hanford’s Metro 4 Theater may prove to have more lives than a cat. New owners are moving into the space and while nothing is set in stone, they plan to — among other things — screen movies. “We’re still trying to figure it out,” said Luis Moran,...
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Some parts of the Central Valley are waking up to thunderstorms Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in Hanford says “isolated, severe thunderstorms are possible in Kern County, Tulare County, Western Kings County, and Southern Fresno County today. The primary thunderstorm hazards will be dangerous cloud to ground lightning strikes, damaging wind gusts of 58 mph or higher, and large hail.”
Family HealthCare Network (FHCN) has announced that it is welcoming Angelica Cabrera-Alvarado, FNP-C to the family medicine team. Angelica Cabrera-Alvarado, FNP-C graduated with her Bachelor of Science from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah. She continued her studies and earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Angelica is now accepting patients at Family HealthCare Network in Visalia at 401 East School Avenue.
This week, a surge of warm, moist air from the south contributes to instability driving scattered thunderstorms with rain, wind and hail in the Valley. Temperatures are still hot. Fresno reached 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon.
Air Force One at Castle Air Museum in Atwater, CATaurusEmerald on Wikimedia Commons. Before anyone says anything, I do not consider the Castle Air Museum to be a "boring tourist trap". I have personally worked there when I was younger, and it is far from it. But as kids growing up in Atwater/Merced (AKA "Merdead") all the majority of us knew is it looked like a dusty plane graveyard rather than a place filled with incredible history, bravery, sacrifice, and apparently some ghosts. I have heard it dozens and dozens referred to a "boring tourist trap" when it is in fact the one place you should run to when visiting Atwater/Merced.
