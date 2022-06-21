Slight decline in gas prices in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pleasant surprise for some Springfield area drivers today when they noticed a slight decline in what we’ve been paying for a gallon of gas.

The tiniest drop in price was evident at some service stations here in the Pioneer Valley early this week with gas prices hovering below $5 a gallon.

Hopes are high right now that President Biden will go through with a federal gas tax holiday which means we’d be paying eighteen $0.18 less for a gallon of regular.

The President will make up his mind by the end of the week.

To find those cheaper prices GasBuddy has a list of the cheapest stations in the Springfield area. According to GasBuddy, the Costco located at 125 Dagget Dr. in West Springfield has the cheapest gas in the area at $4.54 per gallon. Followed by the FL Roberts on 518 Memorial Ave in West Springfield which is priced at $4.59 per gallon.

The list of GasBuddy’s 10 cheapest gas stations in Springfield can be found here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.