Slight decline in gas prices in western Massachusetts
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pleasant surprise for some Springfield area drivers today when they noticed a slight decline in what we’ve been paying for a gallon of gas.Gas rebate cards for Americans? Biden administration ‘considering’ the move
The tiniest drop in price was evident at some service stations here in the Pioneer Valley early this week with gas prices hovering below $5 a gallon.
Hopes are high right now that President Biden will go through with a federal gas tax holiday which means we’d be paying eighteen $0.18 less for a gallon of regular.
The President will make up his mind by the end of the week.
To find those cheaper prices GasBuddy has a list of the cheapest stations in the Springfield area. According to GasBuddy, the Costco located at 125 Dagget Dr. in West Springfield has the cheapest gas in the area at $4.54 per gallon. Followed by the FL Roberts on 518 Memorial Ave in West Springfield which is priced at $4.59 per gallon.
The list of GasBuddy's 10 cheapest gas stations in Springfield can be found here .
