Brooklyn, NY

Williamsburg basketball court reopens after much-needed renovations

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A basketball court in Williamsburg had its grand reopening Monday after renovations were completed.

Organizers of the Rodney Park Basketball Tournament cut the ribbon to mark the official reopening of the court.

The Williamsburg community came out to play basketball for some friendly neighborhood competition.

Residents say the court was badly damaged before the renovation due to skateboarders riding on it.

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso came to the court as well to show off his skills.

“Three weeks ago, it didn't look like this, it wasn't safe. Now look at it, young people playing ball, it brings joy to my heart,” he says.

The court is open every weekend and there will be both youth and adult basketball tournaments.

