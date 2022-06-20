ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx teacher one of winners of 2022 FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13hcbq_0gGmFQo000

A Bronx teacher is being honored for her efforts in education.

Cheriece White was one of the 2022 winners of the FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence.

The award honors one committed public school teacher from every borough, and comes with a large payout.

“When they presented me with a $25,000 check I was like ‘Oh my god’,” said White. “I was freaked out.”

White, who is a multimedia art teacher at the Metropolitan Soundview High School, was just one of 1,000 nominees this year. She started at her current school in 2013 when she started the school’s very first arts program.

White says her goal is to combine traditional art, like graphic design, with practical tools including technology and content creation, among others.

The student that nominated White for the award is a rising senior at Metropolitan Soundview High School, and White says she plans to share some of the proceeds with him for helping make this achievement possible.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Education
City
Bronx, NY
fox5ny.com

Spanish school on Long Island faces uncertain future

WESTBURY, N.Y. - The Spanish All Year school in Westbury is in danger of closing. Parents like Mary Lewis are praying it survives. "It's a place filled with love, magic, and authenticity," Lewis said. "As a parent, when you leave your child you want them to feel loved and safe and this school is it."
WESTBURY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Teacher
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
Gothamist.com

Bronx vs. Queens: The Best Puerto Rican Restaurants on Grubhub

This post is a sponsored article by Grubhub. Lifelong New Yorkers know: Puerto Rican culture, cuisine, and energy runs through the fabric of New York City. The uninitiated may not know where to look, especially given that many Puerto Rican restaurants in the city define themselves rather broadly, referring to what they serve as “Spanish” or “Latin American” cuisine given the similarities and shared dishes between the cuisines of Puerto Rico, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic. But this is an easier task than you might imagine— Nuyoricans abound in almost every corner of the city.
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Black, Latina trans community celebrates Juneteenth

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A grassroots organization serving the transgender and gender non-conforming community is bringing community together while celebrating Black history this Juneteenth. Latravious Collins is the executive director and co-founder of the Brooklyn GHOST Project, which stands for Guiding and Helping Others Survive Transition. “As a Black...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

86K+
Followers
29K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy