Bronx teacher one of winners of 2022 FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence

A Bronx teacher is being honored for her efforts in education.

Cheriece White was one of the 2022 winners of the FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence.

The award honors one committed public school teacher from every borough, and comes with a large payout.

“When they presented me with a $25,000 check I was like ‘Oh my god’,” said White. “I was freaked out.”

White, who is a multimedia art teacher at the Metropolitan Soundview High School, was just one of 1,000 nominees this year. She started at her current school in 2013 when she started the school’s very first arts program.

White says her goal is to combine traditional art, like graphic design, with practical tools including technology and content creation, among others.

The student that nominated White for the award is a rising senior at Metropolitan Soundview High School, and White says she plans to share some of the proceeds with him for helping make this achievement possible.