Charlotte, NC

Baggage Backup: Charlotte Airport customers express frustration

By Lindsay Clein
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Millions of Americans are seeing relentless delays and cancellations at airports from coast to coast.

People are getting worried about summer travel plans and the July 4 holiday.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is warning airlines that the U.S. government could step in if the chaos continues.

All of the delays and cancellations are also causing a baggage backup.

Travelers left stranded at airports across the country last week are just now being reunited with their luggage, several days later.

Fed Up: American Airlines customers at Charlotte Airport voice frustration

“I’m here to pick up my baggage,” said Traveler Danielle Lynch.  “It was lost.”

It’s been several days of dealing with travel nightmares after hundreds of flights were canceled and delayed across the country.

“I was trying to get home to my daughter,” Lynch said.  “And it was just a nightmare.”

More than 6,000 flights were delayed on Sunday alone.  Hundreds more were canceled.

“I was flying out of Tucson, Arizona for a work trip and my bag never left,” said Lynch.  “Because my flight was canceled twice and delayed three times.”

“I haven’t gotten my bags yet,” said Traveler Neil Shah.  “Two hours of waiting and it caused me to miss my connecting flight.  It’s been crazy out here.”

Travelers were heading to Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday, picking up baggage left behind from flights scheduled last Thursday and Friday.

“I’d rather just come get it,” said Lynch.  “Because they didn’t know when it would’ve been delivered to me.”

“The line to do it over the weekend was like 300 yards that way,” said traveler Chris Wingate.

“And you can’t get in touch with anyone by phone,” added Lynch.

From the west coast to the east, people were left stranded without their belongings for several days.

“I was going to cry if it wasn’t here again,” Lynch said.

“My mother-in-law and my wife came Saturday looking for the luggage,” said Wingate.  “They said it was in New York and that they would call us.”

Frequent flyers are now thinking twice before booking any kind of airfare in the near future.

“I am definitely scared to plan another trip,” said Lynch.  “I don’t plan to travel unless it’s by car for at least another year.  I’m not doing it.”

Airlines blame several factors, including severe weather and staffing shortages.

Travel experts warn that the issue could get worse heading into the busy summer travel season.

