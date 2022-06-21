Community mourns death of popular Rockland restaurant owner

The community of West Haverstraw is trying to make sense of the sudden, tragic death of a local restaurant owner.

Anthony Apostolico, owner of the Italian Food Center and a popular community leader, died on Father’s Day. Police say Apostolico, his 20-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter were on their way home for a party on Sunday when a tree fell right onto their pick-up truck. They were heading north on the Palisades-Parkway through Stony Point

Apostolico died at the scene. The son and daughter were hospitalized.

"He and my father were very close, doing business together all the time,” Hermes Bautista told News 12.

Bautista, who runs an auto shop nearby, acknowledged that his family and the Apostolicos go way back.

“It's just tragic, a straight tragedy,” he added. “So frantic, like this, it's just horrible."

Juan Chivisopa, one of the cooks at Apostolico’s deli, said Apostolico was such a good person and the best boss he's ever had. He noted he's not totally sure how the business is going to rebound from this loss.

Funeral arrangements are still being made.