ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Mysterious bunker found in Michigan woods

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ken Kolker
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zmwf2_0gGmEKn500

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. ( WOOD ) — About a mile hike into the Rogue River State Game Area, hidden in the forest, somebody recently built a bunker, complete with a reinforced wall and sandbags.

“It is a mystery,” said the Kent County man who discovered the bunker on Friday and immediately tried reporting it to authorities.

He didn’t want to be identified, he said, in case it was created by a militia group, possibly as a private training grounds.

“It looks like it might be more of a militia, military-type of thing to me,” he said.

Militia group plan to kidnap Whitmer was part of attempt to start civil war: officials

It’s not easy to find. The bunker is about 50 yards off a narrow trail, under a canopy of pines, maples and oaks and on a hill overlooking Spring Creek, which runs away from Spring Lake to the northeast. The trail starts on Red Pine Drive, north of 18 Mile Road NE, northeast of Kent City.

On Monday, the Kent County man almost couldn’t find it when he led Nexstar’s WOOD back into the woods. It’s so remote that cellphone GPS wasn’t working.

“It doesn’t belong here,” he said. “It’s state land and it’s an illegal structure here.”

It appears the bunker was built recently and might still be under construction, with a few freshly cut down trees lined up on the ground nearby. It’s about 15-by-15 feet and almost 3 feet deep.

“It looks like there’s a place to rest your elbow all the way around it for steadying your aim for shooting,” he said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d60rw_0gGmEKn500
    A bunker-like area found in the Rogue River State Game area. (June 20, 2022)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q1CCX_0gGmEKn500
    A bunker-like area found in the Rogue River State Game area. (June 20, 2022)

Sandbags stacked two high, about 70 in all, form an outer perimeter. About two dozen more sandbags are in a corner of the bunker.

“The sandbags, you don’t need them for paint ball. You don’t need them for a deer blind. It looks like they’re to stop incoming bullets. It’s on a hill. There ain’t going to be a flood here.”

Two of the walls are reinforced with intertwined branches. There’s a fire pit in the middle.

“It bothers me,” he said. “It looks like it was built for a purpose and it looks like a lot of effort went into it.”

He said he called the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which referred him to the FBI, which referred him to local police. He said he then called the Michigan State Police, which sent him to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department, which referred him to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Even if it were a deer blind, the DNR said it would be illegal because you’re not allowed to cut down trees or alter the land.

He was hoping police would set up trail cams to catch the culprit. Instead, he said, the DNR told him it planned to dismantle the bunker.

“I would think they would want to do some sort of investigation, try to figure out who did this and what their idea was behind it,” he said. “To not investigate it seems like a missed opportunity with everything going on nowadays.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Kent County, MI
City
Tyrone Township, MI
City
Lake, MI
City
Kent City, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Spring Lake, MI
Kent County, MI
Government
Q106.5

Morgan Wallen Brings ‘Dangerous Tour’ to New Hampshire this Week

Morgan Wallen is making a two-night stop just shy of Maine this week. The Dangerous Tour is making it's closest approach to Maine this week. Morgan Wallen stops-down for two nights in Gilford, New Hampshire, at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. The "Wasted on You" singer's shows June 23 and 24 are sold-out. Re-sale tickets are available, but are being sold for more than double face value.
GILFORD, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Bunker#Michigan State Police#Gps#Red Pine Drive
WGME

Maine Goodwill stores stop accepting donations

All Maine Goodwill stores will not be accepting any donations through July 5. Goodwill stores in Portsmouth and Somersworth, New Hampshire will also be closed to donations through July 5. Goodwill Northern New England says they are experiencing supply and staff shortages. “We hope to open back to donations sooner...
SOMERSWORTH, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
whdh.com

New Hampshire confirms first documented plant extinction

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Natural Heritage Bureau has confirmed its first documented global plant extinction. The plant, smooth slender crabgrass, was previously only known to exist in Rock Rimmon Park in Manchester, N.H. This is the first documented plant extinction in the state and only the fifth in New England since European settlement. Its demise is likely due in part to heavy recreational use at the park.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

2022 4th of July fireworks dates, times in New Hampshire

Wondering when your town is holding its Fourth of July fireworks show? Here’s a working list of New Hampshire communities with set dates and/or times. The information will be displayed two ways -- in an interactive, searchable table & map embedded below and through a text-only list. To see the table, scroll down below the bulleted list. You can also try using the word search function in your browser (hit CTRL + F or COMMAND + F and then enter your town's name).
POLITICS
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy