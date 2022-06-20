ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Gas rebate cards for Americans? Biden administration ‘considering’ the move

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dklL2_0gGmEFNS00

(NEXSTAR) – President Biden said Monday that gas rebate cards are one action his administration is considering to alleviate the pain of seemingly ever-rising gas prices in the U.S.

Biden, speaking to reporters Monday on the beach near his Delaware vacation house, confirmed that he was open to the idea, according to CNN.

The 46th president said gas cards are “part of what we’re considering, that’s part of the whole operation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KUQ5S_0gGmEFNS00
President Joe Biden talks to the media after walking on the beach with his granddaughter Natalie Biden, left, and his daughter Ashley Biden, right, Monday, June 20, 2022 at Rehoboth Beach, Del. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

As of Monday, the national average price of regular gasoline was just shy of $5 per gallon – nearly $2 higher than it was a year ago, according to AAA.

Rare ‘triple dip’ La Nina appears more likely – what that could mean for you

Gas rebate cards are one of several financial salves to help Americans weather spiking fuel costs, but the proposal has run into resistance in the past. When the White House considered rebates two months ago, a House Democratic counsel panned the suggestion , concluding that it might have the unintended effect of driving inflation, as well as being a pricy, poorly-targeted solution.

Senior White House aides also had concerns that the ongoing U.S. microchip shortage could make it hard to produce sufficient rebate cards , and it could be difficult to prevent people from using the money to buy something other than gas, according to The Washington Post.

It’s not yet clear how much money households might receive via the rebate cards, nor who might receive them.

Gas rebate cards are just one of several tactics the Biden administration is considering as the White House hopes to turn around foundering poll numbers before fall elections.

Gas Tax Holiday

Along with gas rebate cards, another proposal that has made national headlines for weeks is a holiday on the federal gasoline tax, possibly saving U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon.

Biden confirmed Monday that he is considering the tax holiday, and hopes to have a decision “based on the data” by the end of the week.

The Penn Wharton Budget Model released estimates Wednesday showing that consumers saved at the pump because of gas tax holidays in Connecticut, Georgia and Maryland. The majority of the savings went to consumers, instead of service stations and others in the energy sector.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OMeaX_0gGmEFNS00
Gas prices at the pump at the Casey’s gas station on eighth avenue in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, June 17, 2022. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP)

In an interview Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed an openness to a federal gas tax holiday to give motorists some relief. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in her own Sunday interview told CNN’s “State of the Union” cautioned that “part of the challenge with the gas tax, of course, is that it funds the roads.”

Gas prices are high now, but they’ve been worse before: Here’s when

Oil refiners say their ability to produce additional gas and diesel fuel is limited, meaning that prices could remain high unless demand starts to wane.

The American Petroleum Institute and American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers sent a joint letter to Biden on Wednesday that said refineries are operating near their maximum capacity already and nearly half of the capacity taken off line was due to the facilities converting to renewable fuel production.

“Today’s situation did not materialize overnight and will not be quickly solved,” the letter said. “To protect and foster U.S. energy security and refining capacity, we urge to you to take steps to encourage more domestic energy production,” including new infrastructure and reducing regulatory burdens.

The U.S. is not alone when it comes to eye-popping receipts at the gas pump – several European and Asian countries, where taxes and subsidies may be higher than in the US, have substantially higher gas prices.

According to the website globalpetrolprices.com , the most expensive place to fill up one’s tank is Hong Kong, where the average gallon on June 13 was $11.35. Rounding out the top five are Norway ($10.22), Denmark ($10.04), Finland ($10.01) and Iceland ($9.84).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
State
Connecticut State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Ashley Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Palm Beach, Florida

Just 70 miles north of downtown Miami, there is a small town called Palm Beach, one of Florida's wealthiest cities. The city is home to 8,723 people, none wealthier than Thomas Peterffy. The city's median household income exceeds $141,348, and the median property value is about $1.18 million. However, Thomas Peterffy's income exceeds that by 1000X.
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Gas Prices#Energy Security#Refineries#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Cnn#The White House#Democratic
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Connecticut gives a lot of money to the Democratic Party

The rich are getting richer. Branford is a small town in Connecticut, just 45 miles south of downtown Hartford. The city is home to more than 28,275 people, none wealthier than Karen Pritzker. The city's median household income exceeds $80,471, and the median property value is about $295,577. However, Karen Pritzker won't know anything about that. Her income is 10000X more than that.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Fast Company

Who gets off on Juneteenth? Federal holiday or no, some states aren’t offering a paid day

Netflix, Target, Nike, McKinsey & Company, Grubhub, and Twitter are among hundreds of companies that will be giving employees the day off for Juneteenth on Monday, June 20. Last year, President Joe Biden signed into law the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, commemorating the end of slavery in Confederate states after the Civil War and making June 19 a federal holiday.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
New York Post

Gas prices have doubled since Biden took office

The national average price of a gallon of gas has doubled since President Biden took office in January 2021 – a dubious milestone for the administration as it scrambles to tamp down inflation ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. The national average hit a record $4.86 per gallon on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy