ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

What's an LSU football recruiting visit like? This one was complete with crawfish photo shoot

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Br7C_0gGmEDc000

No one will be surprised that a recruiting trip to Baton Rouge is more of an event than a simple summer trip.

But it's an entirely different thing to watch it play out first-hand and documented by the recruit himself, Markee Anderson.

Anderson is a 4-star offensive line prospect in the 2023 class out of Dorman High School in South Carolina. He's the No. 73-rated prospect in the nation, according to 247 Sports , the No. 3 interior line prospect and the top-rated prospect in South Carolina.

The video, which is more than an hour long and documents multiple days of the trip, documents meals, meetings, tours and photo shoots in Baton Rouge. Those included multiple conversations with LSU head coach Brian Kelly, and OL coach Brad Davis, who recruited Anderson.

Watch the video below. Can't see the embed? Click here .

"Gonna break some hearts in the state of South Carolina, so everybody stay tuned," Davis said. "Make sure they all know."

Anderson's photo shoot looked right at home in Louisiana, with a steaming pot of crawfish set at his feat as he donned an LSU uniform.

Whether those South Carolinian hearts do ultimately get broken remains to be seen. Anderson is scheduled to visit his the school in his native state later this month, and he is also being recruited by Clemson, North Carolina and Arkansas.

The Tigers have five players committed to the 2023 class already, though none are offensive linemen. That list includes:

- Mac Markway, TE, DeSmet (St. Louis, Missouri) | 4 star, No. 10-rated TE
- Daylen Austin, CB, Long Beach Poly (California) | 4 star, No. 21-rated CB
- Trey Holly, RB, Union Parish (Farmerville, Louisiana | 4-star, No. 12-rated RB
- Michael Gougherty, S, Grayson (Loganville, Georgia | 4-star, No. 26-rated S
- Ryan Yaites, S, Guyer (Denton, Texas) | 4-star, No. 28-rated S

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

The 5 freshmen most likely to make an impact on the LSU football team in 2022

Brian Kelly hit the transfer portal for LSU as hard as any other coach in the nation, but that won't keep several freshmen from contributing during the 2022 campaign. LSU is looking to rebound from a 6-7 season, and Kelly knows that fans will expect a much better mark in his first season in Baton Rouge. If a freshman wants to get on the field in 2022, they’ll have a high standard to meet.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU pitcher enters the transfer portal; keeping track of the Tigers' lefties

LSU left-hander Jacob Hasty, who made 13 appearances late in the season, including one start in the Southeastern Conference tournament, has entered the transfer portal. Hasty emerged as a key bullpen piece in April and finished the season with a 3.55 ERA through 25⅓ innings, allowing 14 hits and 10 earned runs, while striking out 28 and walking 15. He was a key piece in LSU's 12-3 victory May 8 at Alabama, where he tossed four innings, allowing just two hits and no earned runs while striking out four.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
State
California State
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Grayson, LA
State
South Carolina State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Mississippi college basketball player arrested in Baton Rouge for assaulting woman

BATON ROUGE - A basketball player for a Mississippi college was arrested Wednesday after he beat a woman with various household items including a power cord and a mirror. The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Alcorn State basketball player Oddyst Walker, 22, after meeting with the victim at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on April 15. The victim told officers she had gotten into a physical fight Walker after he found out she had allegedly logged into his social media.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Recruiting#Photo Shoots#American Football#Lsu#Dorman High School#South Carolinian#Clemson#Tigers#Te
Yardbarker

A Look at the Tigers Running Back Room, Who Can Take RB1 Duties

After a productive spring camp, the Tigers running back room has shown tremendous promise for this upcoming season. Each back has put on display what they’re capable of, proving LSU has a few options in that room. Taking a hit at their depth with sophomore back Corey Kiner entering...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU adds former Big 12 starting shortstop from transfer portal

LSU has added Baylor starting shortstop Jack Pineda from the transfer portal. Monday afternoon on Twitter, Pineda posted a picture of himself in an LSU uniform with the message: "LETS GEAUX!!!!" As a junior this season, Pineda batted .300 with 15 doubles, five triples and seven home runs. He committed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Local Favorites: Baton Rouge’s Top 5 doughnut shops

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Warm and glazed or iced to perfection, doughnuts are the dessert-for-breakfast treat that hit the spot for approximately 201.02 million Americans. As a nation, we shell out about $230 million for doughnuts annually. Locals have a number of choices when it comes to finding...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
theadvocate.com

Where are LSU Tigers playing summer baseball? Check out the full list.

Baseball season continues for LSU players heading to summer collegiate leagues or Team USA. There's a lot that goes into choosing the right destination for each player, and some — such as outfielder Dylan Crews and first baseman Tre' Morgan — have received invitations to compete for a spot on the U.S. Collegiate National Team. Crews and Morgan will play in the Stars vs. Stripes series June 30-July 4 as part of a roster of 48-50 non-draft eligible players before the final roster is pared down to a final 26, who will travel to The Netherlands and play there from July 9-15.
BATON ROUGE, LA
K945

WATCH: Epic Brawl at Louisiana Walmart Terrorizes Shoppers

I honestly don't know what I would do if something like this happened right in front of me. The fight at the Cortana Place Walmart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday, June 19th, 2022, at around 10 pm. The altercation prompted East Baton Rouge Parish Deputies to get involved. As you can see in the video below, courtesy of Alicia Robins-Jones, mayhem ensued.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Four popular wedding venues in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that there is no one way to have a wedding. Should a couple prefer a brief and intimate gathering or a large celebration that lasts all night, Baton Rouge has the perfect venue for that particular wedding.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Five Guys closes its location at North Gates of LSU, new tenants sought

The Five Guys restaurant at the North Gates of LSU has closed and the space is being marketed to potential tenants. Five Guys decided not to renew its lease on the space at 3332 Highland Road, said Justin Langlois with Stirling Properties. The hamburger restaurant had been in the 3,229-square-foot space since 2012.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

All lanes open on I-10W before Miss. R. Bridge, DOTD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are now open on I-10 West at I-10/110, according to DOTD. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — There are two areas on the interstate before the Mississippi River Bridge that have high water, according to DOTD. The first location is on I-10...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy