California State

COVID-19 cases on the rise again in Baja California

By Salvador Rivera
 2 days ago

TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — In the last few days, there has been a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in Baja California and the city of Tijuana.

Since Friday, 158 new cases have been reported according to Baja’s health secretary.

In spite of the upswing in cases, the use of facemasks remains optional.

‘Bring back facemasks, pandemic far from over,’ Tijuana doctor says

But health officials are urging residents not to get complacent and wear masks in public, especially indoors.

Constant handwashing is also recommended along with the use of antibacterial gels.

Residents are also advised to get booster shots.

While dozens of new cases have been recorded recently, according the health officials, hospitalizations are down to the point no one is currently hospitalized in a state facility with the virus.

The state of Baja California website says 17, 480 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Tijuana since the start of the pandemic along with 3,613 deaths.

