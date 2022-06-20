ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Bay Area set for double whammy of triple-digit temps, high smog

By Marcus White
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=042wYM_0gGmEBqY00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Heat is coming back to the Bay Area on the first day of summer, and so is a Spare the Air Alert for smog.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

As the National Weather Service's Heat Advisory projects that temperatures will reach as high as 105 degrees on Tuesday, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District is advising local residents to limit outdoor exercise to the early morning, work remotely or bike, carpool or take public transit while commuting.

Officials said Tuesday the ozone pollution caused by higher concentrations of smog can cause throat irritation, congestion and chest pain; trigger asthma; inflame the lungs' lining; worsen bronchitis and emphysema; and reduce lung function with long-term exposure. Young children, seniors and residents with respiratory conditions are at particular risk when a Spare the Air Alert is issued.

"As our roadways grow increasingly congested, it's important we all understand the significant health, quality of life and air quality impacts that can be attributed to driving," Sharon Landers, the Air District's interim executive officer, said in a press release on Monday.

The Bay Area issued its first Spare the Air Alert for smog this year on June 10, with much of the region nearing or exceeding 100 degrees. No temperature records were set that day, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area .

The agency on Sunday said that temperatures are likely to exceed 80 degrees along the coast and 95 degrees inland. Its advisory is in effect between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

"Today it's going to be the warmest day," said NWS Meteorologist Sean Miller. "Again, looking quite hot inland, upper 90s to around 100, cooler on the coast."

It's likely to drop down about five degrees on Wednesday, followed by a cool down.

While the Bay Area contends with hotter temperatures, residents will also grapple with a worsening statewide drought . According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, every Bay Area county is experiencing severe drought conditions . Water customers across the region are being asked to conserve, with some set to pay drought surcharges as soon as next month.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

First Alert Weather Day: Heat to push inland temps to triple digits Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO -- With a heat advisory set to go into effect Tuesday morning, KPIX 5 Chief Meteorologist Paul Heggen is declaring a First Alert Weather Day.The Heat Advisory takes effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday and remains in place until 10 p.m. that evening, Heggen said. The advisory covers interior portions of the North Bay, East Bay, South Bay, San Francisco Bay shoreline, interior Monterey and San Benito counties, as well as the Santa Cruz Mountains. Temperatures will reach well into the 90s, with the Bay Area's warmest spots peaking between 100°-105°. While coastal temperatures will also be a good 10°-15°...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rare summer thunderstorms in California bring wildfire fears to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO – As monsoonal moisture brought rare thunderstorms to parts of California on Wednesday, firefighters and communities across the Bay Area were on heightened alert as memories of the massive wildfires two years ago remain fresh. The Lightning Complex fires in the summer of 2020 burned more than 845,000 acres and took 23 lives.Fire departments have been carefully watching the monsoonal thunderstorm system and the damage it's done already in Southern and Central California.Heavy downpours and lightening hit Soledad, south of Salinas, Wednesday night. An Alert Wildfire camera also captured a lightning strike on Mount Helen in San Benito...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smog#Commuting#National Weather Service#Ozone Pollution#San Francisco#Kcbs Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Bold Italic

This Is San Francisco’s Smallest Official Park — and You’ve Probably Walked Right Past It

Like I said: You may have walked by past it and been oblivious to what sat just behind a cast-iron fence. Mary Ellen Pleasant Park (at 1501–1699 Octavia Street) comprises, in total, six giant eucalyptus trees and a concrete plaque adjacent to the sidewalk — all of which measures just over one acre. Nevertheless, the small green space still offers the best of park qualities: quiet shade, vistas (if you look up,) and a unique piece of San Francisco history. The park is a small stretch along Octavia Street between Bush and Sutter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Housing Prices Falling?

People who live in the Bay Area who were scrambling to find affordable homes in April were suddenly locked out of the market when interest rates started to climb. But something had to give and it turned out to be housing prices. Real estate website Zillow said back in April...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

All lanes open after fire on CA-237 in San Jose caused closures

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire caused lanes to close Wednesday evening on CA-237 in San Jose, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 6:36 p.m., CHP announced lanes 2 and 3 going westbound were blocked due to smoke across the highway. As of 7:35 p.m., all lanes have reopened, according to a 511 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Most service restored after power outage in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Approximately 10,000 PG&E customers were without power due to an outage in Morgan Hill on Tuesday night. Most service has been restored, the Morgan Hill Police Department said on Wednesday evening. KRON ON is streaming news live now The Morgan Hill Police Department said the outages were due to a […]
MORGAN HILL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Golden Gate Bridge Tolls to Increase Beginning in July

Tolls on the Golden Gate Bridge will increase July 1, the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District announced Monday. Tolls will increase by $0.20 or $0.35 for most drivers, depending on their method of payment. The District will use the revenue from toll increases to maintain the Golden Gate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy