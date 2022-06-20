Bay Area set for double whammy of triple-digit temps, high smog

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Heat is coming back to the Bay Area on the first day of summer, and so is a Spare the Air Alert for smog.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

As the National Weather Service's Heat Advisory projects that temperatures will reach as high as 105 degrees on Tuesday, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District is advising local residents to limit outdoor exercise to the early morning, work remotely or bike, carpool or take public transit while commuting.

Officials said Tuesday the ozone pollution caused by higher concentrations of smog can cause throat irritation, congestion and chest pain; trigger asthma; inflame the lungs' lining; worsen bronchitis and emphysema; and reduce lung function with long-term exposure. Young children, seniors and residents with respiratory conditions are at particular risk when a Spare the Air Alert is issued.

"As our roadways grow increasingly congested, it's important we all understand the significant health, quality of life and air quality impacts that can be attributed to driving," Sharon Landers, the Air District's interim executive officer, said in a press release on Monday.

The Bay Area issued its first Spare the Air Alert for smog this year on June 10, with much of the region nearing or exceeding 100 degrees. No temperature records were set that day, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area .

The agency on Sunday said that temperatures are likely to exceed 80 degrees along the coast and 95 degrees inland. Its advisory is in effect between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

"Today it's going to be the warmest day," said NWS Meteorologist Sean Miller. "Again, looking quite hot inland, upper 90s to around 100, cooler on the coast."

It's likely to drop down about five degrees on Wednesday, followed by a cool down.

While the Bay Area contends with hotter temperatures, residents will also grapple with a worsening statewide drought . According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, every Bay Area county is experiencing severe drought conditions . Water customers across the region are being asked to conserve, with some set to pay drought surcharges as soon as next month.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App

SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram