San Francisco, CA

SF Fire Department receives over 50 first aid calls during Warriors parade

By Edie Frederick
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – During the Golden State Warriors championship parade , the San Francisco Fire Department received over 50 first aid calls from fans along Market Street.

Temperatures were warm in San Francisco Monday, reaching a peak of 77 degrees in the afternoon with minimal cloud cover.

From the early morning when fans began to flock to Market Street, to 1:50 p.m. when the parade ended, the fire department told KCBS Radio they received more than 50 calls for first aid along the route — most of which were heat related.

As fans celebrated in the streets, it was easy to forget about drinking water, leading many to experience the woes of dehydration. People were also packed tightly together in the direct sun, intensifying the effects of an already hot day.

"Hydrate with water, remove jackets and move to shade," the department advised.

Of the 50 or more first aid calls, none have been reported as critical at this time.

San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SAN JOSE, CA
MORGAN HILL, CA
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
BERKELEY, CA
SAN JOSE, CA
OAKLAND, CA
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco, CA
