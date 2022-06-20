ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, WV

Officials say home in West Virginia is a total loss after residential fire

By Corrine Hackathorn, Rebecca Little
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A home went up in flames on Dallas Pike Road in West Virginia.

Officials tell 7News, that the call went out around 6:30 p.m. for a residential fire at 7316 Dallas Pike Rd, Dallas, WV.

Valley Grove Fire Chief, John Gearry told 7News that no one was home at the time of the fire but unfortunately there were animals inside that died.

Officials confirmed that the home was more than 100 years old and due to the old age firefighters were having a hard time putting out the flames.

Firefighters are still on the scene putting out hot spots but say that the house is a total loss.

Crews on the scene include Dallas Volunteer Fire Department, Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department, Stone Church VFD, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire, and West Finley Volunteer Fire Co.

Community members gathered around to show their support for the family.

Stay with 7News for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Politics
