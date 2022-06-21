ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, MN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Pipestone by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-20 19:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-20 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake, Moody by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 16:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brookings; Kingsbury; Lake; Moody The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Moody County in east central South Dakota Southeastern Kingsbury County in east central South Dakota Northeastern Lake County in east central South Dakota Southwestern Brookings County in east central South Dakota * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 556 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ramona, or 8 miles north of Madison, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Nunda around 605 PM CDT. Sinai around 615 PM CDT. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
Tornado Warning issued for Beadle, Kingsbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Beadle; Kingsbury The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Kingsbury County in east central South Dakota Eastern Beadle County in east central South Dakota * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 938 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 4 miles north and 1 mile west of Iroquois, or 19 miles northwest of Lake Thompson State Recreation Area, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Kingsbury and eastern Beadle Counties, including the following locations... Bancroft. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Grant, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 14:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Grant; Marshall; Roberts EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Roberts, Marshall and Grant Counties. In Minnesota, Traverse and Big Stone Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
GRANT COUNTY, SD

