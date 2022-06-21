ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Canceled, delayed flights impact Sky Harbor travelers over holiday weekend

12news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of flights were canceled nationwide over...

www.12news.com

azbigmedia.com

McCarthy completes $310M concourse for Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor

McCarthy Building Companies Inc. recently completed construction of the eighth and final concourse in Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which includes the addition of eight new gates serving Southwest Airlines passengers. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s Terminal 4 is the busiest terminal at the airport and handles...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Chance of storms this week for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Not a bad start to our Wednesday morning with lows in the mid-80s and some cloud cover. Wednesday afternoon, we will see a high temperature close to 105 degrees, with plenty of sunshine. Our average high this time of year is 106. We will also see mostly clear skies through the afternoon, with just a slight chance of storms at night.
ENVIRONMENT
fox10phoenix.com

1st dust storm of 2022 monsoon season hits parts of Phoenix area

PHOENIX - The first big dust storm of the 2022 monsoon season prompted the National Weather Service in Phoenix to issue a Dust Advisory for parts of the state on June 21. Video taken by SkyFOX during the late afternoon hours show a wall of dust near Sacaton. ADOT cameras also captured blowing dust conditions along Riggs Road, south of Phoenix.
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Arizona Lifestyle
Axios Phoenix

3 private pools to rent near Phoenix starting at $45 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed by pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now hoping the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond pandemic-related shutdowns.1. Ahwatukee Tropical Resort Photo courtesy of Swimply.comSurrounded by lush greenery, this tranquil pool can be either heated or chilled.Location: Phoenix.Cost: $45-$50 per hour for up to five guests ($6 per hour, per guest after five guests).Details: Up to 47 guests allowed.2. Salt water pool with iconic views Photo courtesy of Swimply.comEnjoy views of both Camelback and the cityscape at this luxe Mediterranean pad.Location: Paradise Valley.Cost: $45 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Details: Up to 10 guests allowed. Yes, but: You can book additional guests for the fee listed above.3. All-inclusive paradise Photo courtesy of Swimply.comHost your next gathering at this lively suburban oasis with tropical landscaping.Location: Gilbert.Cost: $60 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Details: Up to 50 guests allowed.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix-area homeowners preparing before monsoon storms to avoid wind and rain damage

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona homeowners have seen the kind of damage that can be done by the monsoon. Heavy wind and rain can rip trees from the ground, smashing them into homes, cars and apartment buildings. The last thing Jim Kahn wants is for one of his trees to come crashing down into his Phoenix home this summer, so he’s taking some precautions now. Kahn just hired a crew to trim his big pine trees so they are less likely to get blown over during the monsoon. “Even if the tree falls into the street or on the ground, it could be $8,000 to $10,000 to have it cut up and hauled away,” said Kahn. “Then if it falls into the house, we have damage and destruction to the house and possible injury to people. You don’t want any of the above.”
PHOENIX, AZ
thetrek.co

Into Arizona’s High Country

According to the weather report, temperatures in the Phoenix metro area were 10 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, about 30 miles to the northeast, I was walking a dirt road through the Four Peaks Wilderness. The road’s elevation is about 4000 feet above that of Phoenix, so the temperature was actually pretty comfortable.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Sky Harbor
allaboutarizonanews.com

Torchy’s Tacos Brings Damn Good Tacos to Arizona with Opening of First Phoenix Restaurant

Get ready, taco lovers, because Torchy’s Tacos is coming to Arizona! The popular Austin-based craft fast-casual brand known for its Damn Good Tacos and addictive Green Chile Queso has announced it will officially open its first restaurant in Phoenix on Wednesday, June 29 at 10 a.m. for dine-in, pick-up and online ordering. Located in the Camelback Colonnade shopping center at 1935 East Camelback Rd, #C-130, the opening marks Torchy’s Tacos’ first restaurant in Arizona, with two additional locations in Phoenix planned for later this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

ADOT plans to widen Highway 93, laying the groundwork for I-11 project

WICKENBURG, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning to widen a heavily traveled highway that is the most direct route from Phoenix to Las Vegas. US Route 93 is plagued by severe crashes, including one last year that nearly killed a DPS trooper. Passing motorists rescued Trooper Casey Rhinehart from his burning patrol car after he was hit by an oncoming car. Rhinehart had stopped to help a motorist who had run out of gas.
WICKENBURG, AZ
santansun.com

I-10 truckers scoff at plan to stay in one lane

It’s billed by the Department of Transportation as a way to improve safety. But the head of the Arizona Trucking Association says the move to restrict all trucks to just the right lane of Interstate 10 between Casa Grande and Phoenix is nothing short of stupid. And Anthony Bradley scoffed at the claim by ADOT that it had “coordinated’’ the plan with his organization.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Milton Oliphant

City of Phoenix, AZ: The City of #PHX is now accepting applications for those interested in serving on the Executive Committee for the City's drone program.

The City of #PHX is now accepting applications for those interested in serving on the Executive Committee for the City's drone program. Do you want to be on it? Applications are due July 8. Submit your application and read about the entire project here: https://t.co/PhCGEt7crr https://t.co/So3hLayn6m.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (6/22/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Chill Out at These 6 Great Spots for Shave Ice

Not to be confused with commonplace snow cones made of ground-up ice, shave ice is infinitely finer, fluffier, and way more like the texture of real snow. Instead of the syrup just sinking to the bottom, these mountains of soft, layered ice keep the flavors suspended for sweetness in every bite. Some come with extra drizzles and dashes for added taste, texture, and zing.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Relocated Arizonans and travelers fuel dispensary growth

Medicinal marijuana became legal in 2010, and 10 years later, recreational marijuana was legalized. Therefore, Arizona has become one of 19 states where recreational cannabis is legal, and one of 37 states where medicinal marijuana is legal. At GreenPharms, we have seen an uptick in dispensary growth due to customers...
ARIZONA STATE

