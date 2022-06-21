Canceled, delayed flights impact Sky Harbor travelers over holiday weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona homeowners have seen the kind of damage that can be done by the monsoon. Heavy wind and rain can rip trees from the ground, smashing them into homes, cars and apartment buildings. The last thing Jim Kahn wants is for one of his trees to come crashing down into his Phoenix home this summer, so he’s taking some precautions now. Kahn just hired a crew to trim his big pine trees so they are less likely to get blown over during the monsoon. “Even if the tree falls into the street or on the ground, it could be $8,000 to $10,000 to have it cut up and hauled away,” said Kahn. “Then if it falls into the house, we have damage and destruction to the house and possible injury to people. You don’t want any of the above.”

