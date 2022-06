BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church held funeral services on June 22 for two of their own killed by a gunman during a potluck dinner on June 16. 84-year-old Walter Rainey and 75-year-old Sarah Yeager were laid to rest, and though their ceremonies were separate, there was a common theme: neither Walter Rainey nor Sarah Yeager’s lives could be summed up in just a few short minutes, but their lives were a gift to all who knew them.

