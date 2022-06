Ohio State owns The. The word. The. Or at least the version of THE that comes out when caps lock is stuck on. On Wednesday, the United States Patent and Trademark Office granted The Ohio State University a trademark to use THE on “clothing, namely t-shirts, baseball caps and hats; all of the foregoing being promoted, distributed, and sold through channels customary to the field of sports and collegiate athletics.”

OHIO STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO