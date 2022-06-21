ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

White House mulls over federal gas tax suspension, what it means for NC

By Judith Retana
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g8TSz_0gGmDOMC00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Biden Administration is considering a federal gas tax holiday. If put into action, it could knock 18 cents off per gallon.

While it may save a few cents on the front end, a petroleum analyst with Gas Buddy, Patrick De Haan, tells CBS 17 it could have a downside.

“It could exacerbate the situation by causing more Americans to hit the road,” De Haan said. “If prices do go down 20 cents per gallon (or so), that could drive more of an imbalance of supply and demand that could eventually drive prices up.”

More than a mortgage: Raleigh rent prices keep increasing, where’s the relief?

In addition, road projects that rely on the federal gas tax would lose out on money, too.

“This is a situation that’s been made much worse by Russian’s invasion of Ukraine. We’ve also seen about a million barrels a day of refinery capacity shut down,” De Haan said.

North Carolina is currently averaging $4.61 per gallon. If the tax holiday were in place, drivers would instead pay $4.43.

“Certainly the White House could do more, but with varying success — meaning they could bring prices down here or there — but it’s not going to be the amount of relief most Americans want to see,” De Haan said.

Hitting the $5 per gallon average mark is something that has loomed over the country for weeks.

Reaching that average isn’t an unreasonable expectation. If a hurricane hits this summer and closes down refineries, that could be something that shoots prices up higher, too.

“It remains a possibility, ‘m hopeful that we can avoid it, but we’ll just have to and see,” De Haan said.

In the meantime, North Carolina Democrats in the Senate are pushing for a possible $200 gas reimbursement for people who had a driver’s license as of March 1.

Additionally, neither state Democrats or Republicans are pushing for a state gas suspension.

But, in fiscal year 2020, the state gas tax generated close to $2 billion for the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It’s the largest source of funding for the department.

“Average gas prices in Raleigh are down about five cents a gallon in the last week. Concerns are mounting of an economic slowdown, that could cause demand to decline,” De Haan said. “That could cause prices to go down as well but it’s certainly hard to cheerlead for a slow down in the economy.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Veronica Charnell Media

Will North Carolinians Receive a Gas Rebate Check Soon?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco /UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. North Carolina is still sitting on $6.2 Billion in Surplus Funds and no one is talking about a Gas Rebate Check. Governor Roy Cooper proposed last month how North Carolina should spend the $6.2 billion surplus. Governor Cooper said the state needs to address areas such as building construction, education inequities, affordable housing, and worker retention.
WNCT

NC sports gambling advances in House as session winds down

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A late-session effort to authorize and regulate sports gambling in North Carolina pressed forward Tuesday in the state House, nearly a year after a measure that would make such betting lawful cleared the Senate. A divided House judiciary committee voted for two bills — one the exact same legislation that passed the […]
HOBBIES
cbs17

Do you live in NC’s wealthiest county?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A study by SmartAsset found three counties in the Triangle are the wealthiest in the state. The investment advising company came up with its list by comparing every county in the country across three metrics: investment income, property value, and per capita income. Orange County...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Business
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

North Carolina high court sides with rooftop solar owner over HOA

The 4-3, bipartisan ruling could impact thousands of developments statewide. “It opens the door to a good chunk of people” who may have previously been denied approval for solar projects, one installer said. In a case that could impact thousands of planned developments across North Carolina, the state...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FingerLakes1

Energy assistance: low income North Carolina families

As inflation pushes the cost of energy up, many families are finding themselves in need of energy assistance. Some states have what is called LIHEAP, or Low Income Energy Assistance Programs. These are federally funded programs run by the state. North Carolina’s energy assistance program. North Carolina is a...
IMMIGRATION
WNCT

Elevator upgrade inside NC cottages close to final approval

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A safety mandate to reduce or eliminate space between elevator doors and landing doors inside North Carolina vacation cottages or similar short-term rentals needs one more affirmative vote to receive final General Assembly approval. The requirement is contained in the measure called “Weston’s Law,” named in memory of a 7-year-old Ohio […]
POLITICS
Alissa Rose

Stimulus check is back: $200 could hit every North Carolina licensed driver.

As we all know, consumers from all around the country continue to suffer from the effects of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising in North Carolina compared to the previous year. So, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of eligible residents in North Carolina could receive another stimulus check.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Refineries#Tax Holiday#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Biden Administration#Gas Buddy#Cbs#Americans#Russian
WNCT

South Carolina receiving $20.5K in Carnival settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina will receive $20,500 as part of a $1.25 million settlement from Carnival Cruise Line following a 2019 data breach, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday afternoon. Forty-six states have received part of a settlement from the Florida-based business. Information was stolen about 2,259 South Carolinians, who have […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
White House
FOX8 News

North Carolina is enjoying some of its best employment numbers since 2000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The unemployment rate in North Carolina – and the nation – continues to hold firm in the face of rising inflation and corresponding interest-rate increases, which sometimes can stall hiring. The state’s unemployment rate for May remained at what it was for April, at 3.4%, the NC Department of Commerce reported. […]
BUSINESS
WLOS.com

'Very, very pressing matter' NC bill seeks to 'de-weaponize' medical debt

WLOS — A North Carolina bill seeks to "de-weaponize" medical debt. According to the Urban Institute, more than a third of the state’s population was in collections for medical debt at the end of 2020. House Bill 1039, also called the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act, seeks to "set...
HEALTH
WNCT

NC House won’t take up Medicaid expansion bill passed by Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The Medicaid expansion bill that the North Carolina Senate approved almost unanimously earlier this month won’t get a hearing in the state House. After a meeting of the Republican caucus, leadership decided to forego the bill backed by Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden) and take a new pass at expanding Medicaid […]
POLITICS
carolinajournal.com

U.S. Supreme Court’s Maine education ruling could affect N.C. Opportunity Scholarship lawsuit

Marie Miller, attorney at the Institute for Justice, explains how the U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling in Carson v. Makin, a case from Maine, could affect North Carolina’s lawsuit challenging the Opportunity Scholarship Program. Miller represents parents defending OSP. She argued on their behalf during a June 8 hearing at the N.C. Court of Appeals.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNCT

NC appeals court won’t strike down medical certificate law

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A state appeals court on Tuesday rejected a request by an Eastern North Carolina eye doctor to strike down a state law that requires regulators to agree new operating rooms are needed in his region before they could be built. A three-judge panel of the intermediate-level state Court of Appeals court […]
RALEIGH, NC
nsjonline.com

Harris Teeter says it will remove American-themed coozies

RALEIGH — A tweet from former state Rep. Christy Clark (D-Mecklenburg) has led Harris Teeter to pull several American-themed coozies from its stores. Clark wrote Monday, “I am disappointed these coozies are being sold in an NC store. 110 Americans die every day from gun violence and most recently children, educators, health care providers, and family members were killed in mass shootings. Please remove them.”
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX8 News

Clay Aiken’s NC home on market for less than 7 figures

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — “American Idol” runner-up Clay Aiken’s Raleigh home is now for sale, according to realtor.com. He bought the 4,277-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath home for $655,000 four years and is selling it for $980,000. You can check out photos of the home for sale here. Aiken, a Raleigh native, has released seven albums since […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy