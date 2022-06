When Title IX hits 50 years on Thursday, one of Alabama’s trailblazing former athletes and coaches will be celebrating what she calls a “final hooray.”. It’s really just the beginning of another journey for Marla Townsend, but parents tend to get a little dramatic when their kids go off to college. Townsend was the longtime softball coach at UAB. Her daughter, Maia, is headed to LSU on a softball scholarship in the fall, and over the next two weeks she’s playing in her last travel-ball tournaments before moving away from home.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO