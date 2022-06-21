ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haverstraw, NY

Community mourns death of popular Rockland restaurant owner

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe community of West Haverstraw is trying to make sense of the sudden, tragic death of a local restaurant owner. Anthony Apostolico, owner of the Italian Food Center and a popular community leader, died on Father’s Day....

hudsonvalley.news12.com

WestfairOnline

Rockland deli owner killed by falling tree in highway accident

The owner of a popular Rockland County deli was killed on Sunday afternoon in a freak highway accident. According to a police report, Anthony Apostolico, the owner of Italian Food Center on Route 9W in West Haverstraw, was in a pickup truck traveling north on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Stony Point between Route 210/Gate Hill Road (Exit 15) and Lake Welch Drive (Exit 16) when a tree fell from the east shoulder upon the vehicle.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
