The phrase “dancefloor liberation” has been overused to the point of becoming a trope, but its meaning is rooted in the queer Black and brown clubs in the 1970s and ’80s, spaces that were politicized by their very existence. As the New Jersey house trio Aly-Us put it in 1992, “Why don’t you follow me to a place where we can be free.” Thirty years later, that track—“Follow Me”—retains its status as a New York summer block party classic, its piano chords and plaintive vocals evoking camaraderie and spiritual exaltation.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO