Babysitter of El Mirage boy who nearly drowned has criminal past

An hours-long manhunt for the man wanted in connection with shooting a California Highway Patrol officer in Van Nuys resulted in arrest early Tuesday morning.Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi, 33-years-old, was taken into custody just before 9 a.m. after he was found hiding inside of a tent on Haskell Avenue by an LAPD bloodhound. RELATED: CHP officer in critical condition after being shot at traffic stop in Van NuysHe was treated for undisclosed injuries prior to his arrest. The four-year-old bloodhound, named Piper, was able to track Khosroabadi after she had caught scent of his blood and led her handlers to the encampment where...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO