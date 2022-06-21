Man brings ‘Curry Goat’ to Warriors parade

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Warriors fans have been calling Steph Curry the “GOAT (Greatest Of All Time)” for a while, but one fan took that nickname seriously. KRON4’s Jason Dumas caught up with a fan who brought an actual goat, decked out in a Steph Curry jersey, to the Dubs’ championship parade on Monday.

The man told KRON4 that the goat is his pet and he brought it from a farm. Images and videos of the goat have been circulating on social media throughout Monday.

Curry’s wife, Ayesha, is in on the joke. After Golden State beat the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Ayesha tweeted, “On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT.”

The goat was one of many memorable aspects of the parade , which took place in San Francisco on Monday. Klay Thompson ran down Market Street, trophy in hand, with a boat captain’s hat on his head after he lost his championship hat while boating across the bay to the parade.

