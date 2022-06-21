ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Man brings ‘Curry Goat’ to Warriors parade

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11AFtk_0gGmBoBO00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Warriors fans have been calling Steph Curry the “GOAT (Greatest Of All Time)” for a while, but one fan took that nickname seriously. KRON4’s Jason Dumas caught up with a fan who brought an actual goat, decked out in a Steph Curry jersey, to the Dubs’ championship parade on Monday.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

The man told KRON4 that the goat is his pet and he brought it from a farm. Images and videos of the goat have been circulating on social media throughout Monday.

Curry’s wife, Ayesha, is in on the joke. After Golden State beat the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Ayesha tweeted, “On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT.”

The goat was one of many memorable aspects of the parade , which took place in San Francisco on Monday. Klay Thompson ran down Market Street, trophy in hand, with a boat captain’s hat on his head after he lost his championship hat while boating across the bay to the parade.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Warriors’ adorable kids steal the show

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Steph Curry held up his MVP trophy beaming with victory as the Golden State Warriors celebrated on the Boston Celtics’ home court Thursday night. His teammate Damion Lee also had his arms full, with baby Daxon. Lee’s baby was the tiniest person on the trophy stage, but his chubby cheeks, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Steph Curry’s jaw-dropping mansion up for sale in Alamo

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s former mansion and envy-worthy estate in Alamo, California just went on the market for $9.4 million. Steph Curry, his wife Ayesha Curry, and their children Riley and Ryan lived in the 5-bedroom mansion from 2016- 2019 and remodeled it to create their dream family home. […]
ALAMO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
The US Sun

Who was Caleb Swanigan and what was his cause of death?

CALEB Swanigan made a name for himself playing college ball at Purdue University. On June 21, 2022, it was announced that he passed away at the age of 25. Born April 18, 1997, Caleb Swanigan was known as an American rapper and former NBA player. After a successful career at...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Ayesha Curry's Outfit Goes Viral At Warriors Parade

Over the last eight years, Steph and Ayesha Curry have made celebrating NBA championships in June a frequent habit. The couple were at the Golden State Warriors' fourth championship parade since 2015, commemorating the team's victory over the Boston Celtics and Steph's performance as NBA Finals MVP. Ayesha was quite...
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Grinds On Steph During Warriors Celebration

Steph Curry won his first-career NBA Finals MVP last week as his Golden State Warriors knocked off the Boston Celtics in six games to claim the NBA title. This was the team's fourth title in just eight seasons, and consequently, it was also Curry's fourth title as an individual. Curry's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Ayesha Curry
HollywoodLife

Steph Curry’s Daughter Riley, 8, Looks So Grown Up & Rocks Warriors Gear At Championship Parade

When Steph Curry won his first NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015, his daughter, Riley Curry, was just two-years-old. Since then, Steph, 34, and Ayesha Curry‘s oldest daughter has grown up leading parades through San Fransisco and Oakland, and Monday was no different. Riley, who turns 10 in July, joined her mother, Ayesha, 33, her father, and her little sister, Ryan Curry, for the June 20 celebration after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals (click here to see.)
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Klay Thompson roasts Stephen Curry for on-court tears after winning 2022 NBA title

The Golden State Warriors are celebrating their 2022 NBA title on Monday with an epic championship parade in the Bay Area. By no surprise, there are already some must-see moments, with Klay Thompson already grabbing the spotlight with one of them. Klay couldn’t help but clown Stephen Curry for crying on the court after Game […] The post Warriors’ Klay Thompson roasts Stephen Curry for on-court tears after winning 2022 NBA title appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
KRON4 News

Video shows wild Warriors celebrations on Mission Street

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After the Golden State Warriors clinched their NBA championship on Thursday night, San Franciscans took to Mission Street to celebrate the title. You can watch video of the celebrations using the video player above. The party in the streets included people celebrating in low-riders and hanging out of car windows. Warriors […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Parade#Goat#Nba Finals#Celtics#Nexstar Media Inc
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Video: Stephen And Ayesha Curry Party Hard At Championship Parade

Stephen Curry was the man of the hour at the Golden State Warriors championship parade held in the Bay Area after the Warriors clinched their 4th championship in 8 years with the core of Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and Coach Steve Kerr. Curry won his first Finals...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Steve Kerr's Parade T-Shirt

Steve Kerr stole a line out of Stephen Curry's playbook at the Warriors' championship parade this Monday. In each of the Warriors' playoff series this season, Curry displayed the "night, night" gesture to opposing fans when he felt the series was wrapped up. He even did it in Boston when...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s true feelings on Klay Thompson’s Michael Jordan-like promise

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr couldn’t help but gush at Klay Thompson’s Michael Jordan declaration for him after they won the 2022 NBA Championship. To recall after the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, Thompson said that he’ll never play for another coach again. The sharpshooter even went as far as to saying he’s going “full Michael Jordan,” referencing the Chicago Bulls legend’s declaration that he’d just retire if the franchise don’t bring back Phil Jackson after the 1997-98 season–which he did.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy