Ames, IA

City News & Updates

cityofames.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction crews are ready to connect the East Gateway Bridge over University Boulevard, which will require lane restrictions and overnight closures. Iowa State University’s $10-million bridge project will provide a safe pedestrian route between Jack Trice Stadium and game-day parking areas east...

www.cityofames.org

iheart.com

Next Phase Of Iowa State's Ped Bridge Beginning Soon

(Ames, IA) -- Crews in Ames are getting ready for a major road project on the Iowa State University campus. A week from today (Monday) work will begin on connecting the East Gateway Bridge over University Avenue. The $10-million project will create a pedestrian route between Jack Trice Stadium and game-day parking. University Boulevard traffic will be one lane in both directions for about four weeks. There will also be periodic overnight closures, from June 28-July 1st. The I-S-U athletic department is paying for the quarter-mile long, elevated walkway with donor funds.
AMES, IA
PROJECT UPDATE: West Bank headquarters

PROJECT UPDATE: West Bank headquarters

Buildings have been demolished on the site of West Bank's planned new headquarters at 3330 Westown. Parkway in West Des Moines. Last week, demolition crews were sorting through the debris and removing it from the site. Photo by Duane Tinkey. Permits were issued in May by the city of West...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines Water Works Asks Customers to Limit Outdoor Use for Summer

(Des Moines) -- Des Moines Water Works is asking customers to return to watering their yards and gardens on a schedule to help conserve water in the summer heat. Water Works says this will help reduce the peak load on water utilities during the summer months. Water Works is asking residents not water on Mondays, nor between 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It also asks customers with even-numbered addresses to water on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays. And odd-numbered addresses to water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Water Works serves 600,000 customers throughout the Des Moines area.
DES MOINES, IA
City
Ames, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Ames, IA
Traffic
Local
Iowa Traffic
Ames, IA
Government
WHO 13

Plane makes emergency landing in Jasper County field

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — An Illinois pilot came up about 40 miles short in his fuel calculations on Tuesday, forcing him to make an emergency landing in an Iowa bean field. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday north of Sully. A pilot and a passenger reported that they’d […]
JASPER COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa law enforcement cracks down on distracted driving with new project

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department is holding a traffic safety awareness project on Friday. Officers from several law enforcement agencies in the metro area will be participating. The project is being held in partnership with the Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force and the Governor's Traffic Safety...
ANKENY, IA
kwbg.com

Pufferbilly Days™ Announces 2022 Theme, Schedule of Events

BOONE, Iowa—In early 2022, the Pufferbilly Days™ Steering Committee invited the community to submit design and theme ideas for the 2022 festival. “Let the Good Times Roll”, submitted by Alexis Gill of Boone, was the theme selected for this year’s event. Alexis Gill grew up...
BOONE, IA
We Are Iowa

What would a federal suspension of the gas tax mean for Iowans?

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — President Biden on Wednesday announced he will be asking Congress to suspend the federal gas tax in an effort to combat rising prices at the pumps. The federal tax would lower the cost of gasoline 18 cents per gallon, as well as the cost of diesel fuel by 24 cents a gallon. Local 5 asked Iowans who were filling up their tanks if that's enough.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

IndyCars cruise downtown Des Moines on Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — IndyCar returns to the Iowa Speedway in Newton in one month, but on Tuesday drivers took laps on a different Iowa track – the streets of downtown Des Moines. In a scene reminiscent of the Ruan Grand Prix of the late 80s and early 90s, drivers Josef Newgarden and Jack Harvey […]
DES MOINES, IA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KCCI.com

Fire crews battle fire in the extreme heat

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The West Des Moines fire department is investigating the cause of a fire that erupted in a storage building on Sunday afternoon. The three-alarm fire prompted a number of agencies to respond to the scene near the 600 block of South 19th Street. Authorities...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Where to find fireworks displays in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nothing says the Fourth of July like a good fireworks display. KCCI is helping you make your 2022 Independence Day holiday plans with a full list of fireworks displays around central Iowa. July 1. Des Moines: Yankee Doodle Pops (8:30 p.m., West Terrace, Iowa State...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police identify man killed in Des Moines motorcycle crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night. Police say 33-year-old Shawn Tesdall, of Des Moines, died from his injuries. The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. near Southeast 14th and Virginia. Police believe the motorcycle was traveling...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Iowa State Fair Plans Sensory-Friendly Morning

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa State Fair is announcing the first ever, Sensory-Friendly morning at the fair. The morning of August 17th, the lights and sounds of the fair will be a little lower. The idea is to make the surroundings more comfortable for those with autism or other disorders.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 20th, 2022

(Webster City, IA) -- Forecasters say another heat wave is going to hit Iowa this week and with tomorrow (Tuesday) only being the first day of summer, plenty of hot days are ahead. Carla Johnson, a nurse at Van Diest (DEEST) Medical Center in Webster City, says their emergency room is already seeing patients suffering from heat-related illnesses, some with body temperatures up to 106 degrees. Some of us may be more susceptible to injuries from the heat than others. Johnson says, “children up to four years of age (are) at greatest risk for heat-related illnesses, along with folks that are 65 and older, folks that are overweight, and then people that are ill or if they’re on certain medications." Heat exhaustion can worsen to become heat stroke, which is when the body starts to shut down important systems.
IOWA STATE

