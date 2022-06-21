ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Police searching for missing Memphis man

By Autumn Scott
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a man who has been missing since May.

Police say Justin Bolton, 34, was last seen walking through a wooded area on Friday, May 20. Officers responded to a missing person call in the 4100 block of Raleigh-Millington on May 24.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

Justin Bolton
