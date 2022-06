(SPRINGFIELD) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now authorized the COVID-19 vaccine for young children, and the shots are set to begin immediately in Illinois. The age group between six months and four years old is the last major demographic to gain approval for the vaccine. Even though this age group has not seen the same hospitalization and fatality rates as older groups, health officials say it’s still important to get vaccinated.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO