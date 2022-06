St. Stephen, the Catholic church whose six-sided spire has towered over Uptown since the late 1800s, has been named a basilica, joining a small and prestigious club. The Basilica of St. Stephen becomes only the third basilica in Louisiana — New Orleans' St. Louis Cathedral and the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Natchitoches are the others. There are about 90 more across the U.S.

