ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill Haven, PA

Inflation impacting hair salons

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Jennifer Hower has owned Shearlogix in Schuylkill Haven for almost four years. She says this is the most expensive it's ever been to operate a salon. The everyday products her salon uses are not only pricier, they're harder to find. "Now, it's difficult to...

www.wnep.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Agnes through our viewers' eyes

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A lot of people are likely going through old albums this week. Memories of the Agnes flood come rushing back. Jon Meyer's mother-in-law's photos show the Puchalsky family home in Swoyersville wrecked by the high waters. Two photos of her stood out, one leaning against the...
SWOYERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Agnes through the eyes of Mike Stevens

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In June of 1972, Mike Stevens was in his 20s, working in the radio industry. He remembers the day the radio station evacuated from its Wilkes-Barre location and set up shop in Scranton due to Agnes. "We started doing public service things like evacuation here,...
SCRANTON, PA
sauconsource.com

Farmers Market Vouchers Available to Local Seniors

If you’re a local senior who’s looking to save some money on fresh, local produce this summer–and who isn’t–a government program may be available to help you do that. The annual Senior Farmers Market Nutritional Program (SFMNP) is administered by the Northampton County Area Agency...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Schuylkill Haven, PA
City
Shenandoah, PA
Newswatch 16

Helping Wilkes-Barre families make delicious and nutritious decisions

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a day dedicated to healthy eating for kids in Wilkes-Barre — Child Nutrition Day. For families, it's not just about eating but about education. "We know that to instill the importance of healthy eating, nutrition, physical activity. This is the time to do it so they are set up for success," said Brittany Shoemaker, director of Luzerne County Head Start.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Renovations coming to River Valley Plaza and Starbucks in Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — Changes are coming to the River Valley Plaza that will turn the commercial area into what the building owners call the "centerpiece of Williamsport." River Valley Plaza is located in Old City Williamsport, east of Market Street and situated off the Basin Street exit, behind a familiar landmark to many: Starbucks. According to Rick Mahonsky, Goldsmith, CEO of River Valley Co. and co-owner of the property with...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Times News

Shafer’s Pharmacy plans move

After serving the community for more than 76 years from 11 Center St. in Tamaqua, Shafer’s Pharmacy will be relocating. The family-owned business will move to the former Santander bank building at 408 E. Broad St. in Tamaqua. The business closed on the property’s purchase Tuesday. More details will...
TAMAQUA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Salon#Inflation#Salons
Newswatch 16

Family fun night in Scranton for Go Joe

SCRANTON, Pa. — Joe Snedeker is preparing to take to the open road for Go Joe 25. But before he does, families in Scranton came out Tuesday night to support his annual ride. The Saint Joseph's Center Summer Solstice Celebration and Family Fun Night was held at McDade Park.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Water woes spark soap sales in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Lake Commerce started off as a joke from the Dickson City Police Department. It was only a matter of time before the joke took on a life of its own. That's where Buff City Soaps came up with the idea to name a soap after the fictional body of water.
DICKSON CITY, PA
Newswatch 16

Expansion to bring more jobs coming to Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The expansion of a manufacturing facility is now underway in Lycoming County. West Pharmaceutical Services is a leading provider of packaging components, delivery systems for injectable drugs, and other health care products. A groundbreaking ceremony was held today for the company's new 37,000-square-foot manufacturing building spanning...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Everyone Is Polish As The Poconos Celebrates Polish Day This Weekend

Photo provided by Polish Living History, Inc. Step back in time and have your photo taken with a 10th-century Viking, a 17th-century Husar, or maybe even the King & Queen. Polish Living History, Inc. is holding its second annual Polish Day in the Poconos on Saturday, June 25, at the Signature Training Academy in Brodheadsville. There will be music, dancing, and a whole lot more. The celebration will showcase some of Poland's most defining historical moments from the 10-20th centuries, including the Slavic or Viking invasion, Polish Husaria, and World War II soldiers. The key features of the celebration will be a living history camp, music by DJ Joe, dancing, a beer garden, a pierogi eating contest, and live performances by Dorota & Aneta. However, the highlight of this year's event is a fighting knights tournament called the Husaria Cup Duel Tournament.
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Newswatch 16

Improving fire protection in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — City and county officials gathered inside the Scranton Fire headquarters on Mulberry Street to announce the city's new Public Protection Classification (PPC) program. An independent analytics company scored Scranton's fire prevention based on the operations of the fire department, the water supply, infrastructure, and 911 communications.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Hurricane Agnes remembered in Schuylkill County

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — On Wednesday, volunteers at the Schuylkill County Historical Society looked at pictures taken 50 years ago. The photos remind them of where they were during Hurricane Agnes. “Although we didn't get flooded in our house, there was no place to go. You couldn't leave the town...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Preserving Pennsylvania's coal mining history

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — They say you should walk a mile in someone else's shoes. Jane Welki from Dallas got a chance to do just that at Eckley's Miners Village on Sunday afternoon. And the footsteps she was following belonged to family. "My grandparents were breaker boys, worked in...
DALLAS, PA
WBRE

Vision Home Builders customers not satisfied with state response

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several customers of the now closed Vision Home Builders in Columbia County say they are not satisfied with the responses to complaints they filed with the Pennsylvania State Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Consumer Protection. Customers filed complaints with the Attorney General’s office after the company closed without warning. More than […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fourth of July parade returns to Union County

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Businesses in downtown Lewisburg are decorated in red, white, and blue in preparation for this weekend's Fourth of July parade. The Union County Veterans' Fourth of July celebration has been a tradition in this community since 1995, but things have looked different since the pandemic. "We...
UNION COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy